ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Normal School#High School#School Spirit#Chromebook
Daily Voice

Maryland Superintendent Tightens Security For Athletic Events, Praises Student Response

Montgomery County School officials are praising the student body community after a successful transition to implementing safer practices and plans during athletic events. The change comes as an effort to promote positive and good-spirited athletic events for both spectators and students throughout the community and to decrease conflict, states Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Petition asks Arlington schools to stop limiting student attendance at athletic events

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As high school football teams in Arlington County take the field on Friday night, some people are pushing for a change to the school system's admissions and attendance policy for athletic events. Arlington Public Schools currently limit attendance, with high school students only allowed to go to games in which their school is playing as either the home or visiting team.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WCBD Count on 2

Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
KINGSTREE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy