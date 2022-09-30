Read full article on original website
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
PCPS Schools Scheduled to Reopen for Students on Tuesday, Oct. 4￼
Our team continues to work diligently to prepare PCPS schools to reopen for our students and staff. As I shared previously, three factors impact our ability to reopen: power, staffing and food service. Power: Our power/utility partners have done an amazing job over the last 24 hours reducing the number...
Maryland Superintendent Tightens Security For Athletic Events, Praises Student Response
Montgomery County School officials are praising the student body community after a successful transition to implementing safer practices and plans during athletic events. The change comes as an effort to promote positive and good-spirited athletic events for both spectators and students throughout the community and to decrease conflict, states Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight.
Watkins adding athletic facilities to high school, planning for new elementary
Southwest Licking Local Schools' construction projects show no signs of slowing down. The district is currently constructing six tennis courts, two softball fields and a varsity baseball field just east of Watkins Memorial High School on Ohio 40. Construction on a new elementary school is slated to start in the first quarter of 2023.
Petition asks Arlington schools to stop limiting student attendance at athletic events
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As high school football teams in Arlington County take the field on Friday night, some people are pushing for a change to the school system's admissions and attendance policy for athletic events. Arlington Public Schools currently limit attendance, with high school students only allowed to go to games in which their school is playing as either the home or visiting team.
Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
