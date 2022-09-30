Read full article on original website
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Collider
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Kathy Najimy Recalls Filming Half of Hocus Pocus 2 with a Broken Rib: 'I Fell Like an Accordion'
"My whole week off that we were supposed to enjoy the holidays, I was healing," Kathy Najimy says of breaking a rib in the middle of filming Hocus Pocus 2 Kathy Najimy had to form a calming circle to get through the second half of shooting her scenes for Hocus Pocus 2. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Airbnb, the actress, 65, reveals she broke a rib the day she paused filming the sequel while on a holiday break late last year. "The day I...
ComicBook
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
'Hocus Pocus 2' Themed Apparel Just In Time For Halloween
Check out some of our favorite Hocus Pocus-themed apparel just in time to celebrate the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Visit cakeworthystore.com for more information about some of these products. Watch!
