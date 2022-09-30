ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paoli, IN

WTHI

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
witzamfm.com

Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items

Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
JASPER, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
BEDFORD, IN

