WTHI
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Wave 3
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Carlos Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief chase. Clarksville Police said they responded to reports of a theft that happened at Walmart on Veterans Parkway. They believed Holland to be the responsible party. According to an arrest report, when a Clarksville...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
Mystery surrounds toddler with clean diaper found with mother who had been dead for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman found her 2-year-old granddaughter alive, in a clean diaper, in the same apartment where her daughter had been shot and killed three days earlier. On Sept. 21, Michelle Stone went to check on her daughter at her apartment after not hearing from her...
Wave 3
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
wdrb.com
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
witzamfm.com
Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items
Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
Wave 3
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a vehicle Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down on the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9:00a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived...
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
WLKY.com
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
wdrb.com
Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
Wave 3
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week. On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead. The Jefferson...
Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
