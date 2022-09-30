ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Eye Opener: Florida attempts to recover from Hurricane Ian

The desperate search for survivors continues in Florida, where hundreds of thousands are still without power, and the death toll keeps rising five days after Hurricane Ian. Also, a new report details systemic abuse in women's soccer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 103

More than 100 people have been reported dead in the U.S. five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, as the total number of Florida fatalities rose to at least 99 as of Monday night.
Army Green Berets face childcare challenges

A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
President Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey storm damage

President Biden visited Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. The president committed more than $60 million in federal funds to help the U.S. territory. Major Garrett, CBS News' chief Washington correspondent, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the trip.
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?

As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
10/03: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson speaks with CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave about the recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. He also takes a look at the new Supreme Court term and what cases are on the docket.
Fat Bear Week 2022 is here. Meet this year's contenders

The annual competition hosted by Alaska's Katmai National Park has announced this year's contenders as it kicked off the event, meant to celebrate the brown bears as they pack on the pounds before winter hibernation. The competition works by using a bracket format that pairs the bears against each other,...
