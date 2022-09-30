Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro (beginning at $999) suffers a bit from center youngster syndrome. It’s a transparent step up in options and efficiency from the usual iPhone 14 ($799), however it’s not fairly as flashy because the bigger Pro Max ($1,099). Fortunately, the extra compact Pro is each bit as highly effective because the Pro Max with one exception: battery life. But the commerce off in longevity is usability. Where the large Pro Max would possibly merely be an excessive amount of telephone for some folks, the Pro is extra hand and pocket pleasant—along with being $100 much less. Ultimately, we give the Pro Max our Editors’ Choice award for its longer battery life, however the Pro is in any other case simply as succesful, and a worthy different in case you desire a smaller telephone.

