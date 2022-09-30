ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
daystech.org

Google fixes 9 Android 13 issues on Pixel with October update

Ahead of recent Pixel telephones, the Android 13 October replace is rolling out with 9 fixes. After simply 5 fixes final month, this second replace touts nine improvements throughout Audio, Connectivity, User Interface, and Wi-Fi. The bulk of fixes this month are for the Android 13 UI, together with widget...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Google probing why can’t some Pixel owners use Android Auto

New Delhi, Oct 4 (SocialNews.XYZ) Google stated it was investigating why Android 13 broke the flexibility to make use of Android Auto in some Pixel smartphones. Some Google Pixel homeowners talked about the issues in a thread on Google help web page on Android Auto, saying the platform is just not working correctly following the Android 13 replace, experiences 9To5Google.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

YouTube users may soon need Premium subscription to stream in 4K

YouTube has been in search of methods to push its subscription-based premium mannequin on customers for some time now, together with testing a number of (as much as 11) unskippable adverts. A brand new restriction for non-premium customers is bound to make quite a few customers of the platform sad.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
daystech.org

‘Not sure the average person knows what the metaverse is’

As he continues his travels by means of Europe, Apple CEO Tim Cook has sat down with the Dutch information outlet Bright for an interview. As we’ve come to count on from interviews with Tim Cook, there’s a concentrate on augmented actuality, the significance of individuals studying to code, and local weather change.
BUSINESS
daystech.org

iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Google shuts down Translate service in China

Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 due to heavy authorities web censorship. Since then, Google has had a troublesome relationship with the Chinese market. The finish of Google Translate in China marks an extra retreat by the U.S. expertise large from the world’s second-largest financial system.
INTERNET
daystech.org

Improved direct messages for Android users of Twitter

The firm has additionally reworked and rebuilt the again finish to make it sooner and higher at scrolling. It has additionally modified the way in which messages are written and the way the app forwards tweets. All of those options have been out there on iOS. The Twitter app for...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices

It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?

Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a gathering, solely to shortly understand that you simply’ve missed one thing completely vital, and now the dialogue is just about incomprehensible? You may very well be forgiven for questioning if all the world has carried out one thing related in terms of the so-called ‘metaverse.’
INTERNET
daystech.org

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro (beginning at $999) suffers a bit from center youngster syndrome. It’s a transparent step up in options and efficiency from the usual iPhone 14 ($799), however it’s not fairly as flashy because the bigger Pro Max ($1,099). Fortunately, the extra compact Pro is each bit as highly effective because the Pro Max with one exception: battery life. But the commerce off in longevity is usability. Where the large Pro Max would possibly merely be an excessive amount of telephone for some folks, the Pro is extra hand and pocket pleasant—along with being $100 much less. Ultimately, we give the Pro Max our Editors’ Choice award for its longer battery life, however the Pro is in any other case simply as succesful, and a worthy different in case you desire a smaller telephone.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand

New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

2.5-year-old Samsung Galaxy A11 gets Android 12

Samsung launched the Galaxy A11 again in May 2020 with an entry-level Snapdragon 450 chipset and a fundamental 6.4” HD+ display screen. The system acquired Android 11 final 12 months, and now it’s getting Android 12. The package deal comes with firmware model A115FXXU3CVI3 and likewise brings a...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

TCL Tab 10 5G Review

TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
NFL
daystech.org

Hiring Data Recycling Security Engineers Smart?

Why is the blockchain transaction framework turning into the way forward for cybersecurity?. Because Blockchain is essentially the most safe framework on this planet! Being safe is every part!. Once we’ve achieved away with paper foreign money and moved 100% to digital, blockchain will shield our transactions with its international...
SOFTWARE
daystech.org

Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog

Apple simply introduced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the corporate is wanting again at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which might function as much as 1,000 songs in folks’s pockets, and now customers can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
MUSIC
daystech.org

Aussie pricing and availability for the Asus Zenfone 9

The Asus Zenfone 9 has been out for a few months now and it’s an attention-grabbing proposition. The specs actually are up there with a great digital camera, strong battery life and glorious efficiency as Alex stated in his evaluation:. All in all, I’ve to say there’s a lot...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Should tech companies have immunity over problematic user content?

U.S. POLITICS
