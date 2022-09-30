Advantech Co., Ltd., a world chief in industrial IoT, is happy to announce the upcoming launch of its AIR-030 sequence, an edge AI system powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, and the EPC-R7300 sequence for industrial barebone PCs powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module gives as much as 275 TOPS and 8X the efficiency over the prior technology, enabling the AIR-030 and EPC-R7300 sequence to supply AI builders with ready-to-deploy and easy-to-configure options to speed up AI robotics and imaginative and prescient functions. These edge AI options include DeviceOn for Edge AI software program, which facilitates AI improvement lifecycle administration from AI container deployment and AI mannequin over-the-air updates to retraining and efficiency optimization. DeviceOn for Edge AI additionally supplies real-time monitoring and administration from edge AI units to cloud-based AI. Combined with server-class AI efficiency, an industrial-grade design, and edge administration, the AIR-030 and EPC-R7300 sequence are the perfect options for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), robotics, and imaginative and prescient AI functions.

