Coffee and tea lovers have in all probability at a while come throughout the corporate Fellow. It’s a well-liked maker and vendor of high-end brewing tools, similar to kettles that maintain their exactly set temperatures for prolonged durations of time, and today it has announced maybe essentially the most high-end — and high-tech — of electrical kettles. The new Stagg EKG Pro can modify for altitude so the water inside doesn’t boil over, schedule a set time to start heating and set presets for varied sorts of espresso or tea. The Stagg EKG Pro Studio Edition does all that with a fancier, metal-and-glass design. Launching this month, the EKG Pro begins at $195 and the EKG Pro Studio Edition begins at $225.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO