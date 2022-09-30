Besides modifications to the media player, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has allowed us to allow “Battery Health” on Pixel telephones. About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” publish, we’ve decompiled the newest model of an software that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these information (referred to as APKs, within the case of Android apps), we’re capable of see varied traces of code inside that trace at attainable future options. Keep in thoughts that Google could or could not ever ship these options, and our interpretation of what they’re could also be imperfect. We’ll attempt to allow these which are nearer to being completed, nonetheless, to indicate you ways they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in thoughts, learn on.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 HOURS AGO