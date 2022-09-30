Read full article on original website
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
daystech.org
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
daystech.org
YouTube users may soon need Premium subscription to stream in 4K
YouTube has been in search of methods to push its subscription-based premium mannequin on customers for some time now, together with testing a number of (as much as 11) unskippable adverts. A brand new restriction for non-premium customers is bound to make quite a few customers of the platform sad.
daystech.org
Google fixes 9 Android 13 issues on Pixel with October update
Ahead of recent Pixel telephones, the Android 13 October replace is rolling out with 9 fixes. After simply 5 fixes final month, this second replace touts nine improvements throughout Audio, Connectivity, User Interface, and Wi-Fi. The bulk of fixes this month are for the Android 13 UI, together with widget...
daystech.org
Iphone 14 Pro news: iPhone 14 Pro camera bump impacts wireless charging, users say incompatible with most chargers
The all-new iPhone 14 sequence was welcomed with fanfare. Apple’s improvements akin to Dynamic Island, 48MP digicam sensor has garnered nice evaluations for the flagship units. However, now all those that purchased the iPhone 14 Pro appear to be reporting distinctive points. According to newest studies, customers have raised...
daystech.org
12 Solutions To The Most Common Bluetooth Problems On Android
It may very well be that your Bluetooth in your Android cellphone or pill is supplying you with issues, which is an actual headache particularly if we regularly use equipment that connect with our units through this wi-fi connection. When we’ve got a bluetooth that doesn’t work or is unstable,...
daystech.org
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro (beginning at $999) suffers a bit from center youngster syndrome. It’s a transparent step up in options and efficiency from the usual iPhone 14 ($799), however it’s not fairly as flashy because the bigger Pro Max ($1,099). Fortunately, the extra compact Pro is each bit as highly effective because the Pro Max with one exception: battery life. But the commerce off in longevity is usability. Where the large Pro Max would possibly merely be an excessive amount of telephone for some folks, the Pro is extra hand and pocket pleasant—along with being $100 much less. Ultimately, we give the Pro Max our Editors’ Choice award for its longer battery life, however the Pro is in any other case simply as succesful, and a worthy different in case you desire a smaller telephone.
daystech.org
2.5-year-old Samsung Galaxy A11 gets Android 12
Samsung launched the Galaxy A11 again in May 2020 with an entry-level Snapdragon 450 chipset and a fundamental 6.4” HD+ display screen. The system acquired Android 11 final 12 months, and now it’s getting Android 12. The package deal comes with firmware model A115FXXU3CVI3 and likewise brings a...
daystech.org
This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices
It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
daystech.org
Apple includes ‘Emergency SOS via Satellite’ demo in iOS 16.1 beta
Apple is gearing as much as showcase a demo of its Emergency SOS by way of Satellite characteristic with iOS 16.1 launch for iPhone 14 customers. The iOS 16.1 replace will embrace a ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ in order that customers can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling emergency providers.
daystech.org
iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand
New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
daystech.org
Seeed Studio Announces New NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Orin NX-Powered reComputer Models
Seeed Studio has introduced an replace to its reComputer vary, with a pair of latest fashions powered by the client’s alternative of NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano or Orin NX edge AI system-on-module. “Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer full system and service board to help the NVIDIA Jetson Orin...
Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service
Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
daystech.org
‘Not sure the average person knows what the metaverse is’
As he continues his travels by means of Europe, Apple CEO Tim Cook has sat down with the Dutch information outlet Bright for an interview. As we’ve come to count on from interviews with Tim Cook, there’s a concentrate on augmented actuality, the significance of individuals studying to code, and local weather change.
daystech.org
the EU passed the law on the transition to USB Type-C by the end of 2024 • Mezha.Media
As expected, the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted right this moment to undertake USB Type-C as a typical charging port for a variety of client digital gadgets, together with iPhones and AirPods, by the tip of 2024. The press launch of the European Parliament relating to the regulation on the transition...
daystech.org
Google shuts down Translate service in China
Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 due to heavy authorities web censorship. Since then, Google has had a troublesome relationship with the Chinese market. The finish of Google Translate in China marks an extra retreat by the U.S. expertise large from the world’s second-largest financial system.
daystech.org
Improved direct messages for Android users of Twitter
The firm has additionally reworked and rebuilt the again finish to make it sooner and higher at scrolling. It has additionally modified the way in which messages are written and the way the app forwards tweets. All of those options have been out there on iOS. The Twitter app for...
daystech.org
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
daystech.org
Apple Names New Vice Presidents for Silicon, Maps and Services
Apple has now named quite a few new vice presidents for its groups, together with Maps, Services and Silicon groups getting new supervisors in these areas. According to Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” publication, this modification usually happens between September and October. Apple Names New Vice...
daystech.org
Editing tweets now rolling out on Twitter Blue
It’s been coming for some time with a number of mentions, an unintentional reveal and even a tweet revealing that it’s within the works. Finally although, for these ready to pay for it, the function is rolling out throughout restricted markets; together with Australia. Mike Stevens from Wheels...
