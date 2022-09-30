Read full article on original website
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Former environment secretary urges successor not to drop nature-friendly farming scheme
George Eustice warns against scrapping post-Brexit subsidies aimed at improving biodiversity and meeting climate targets
Morocco's experience in ensuring quality preschool education
Since 2018, Morocco has been implementing a large program to broaden access to quality preschool education. In just a few years, the country significantly increased the number of children in pre-school, with a pre-school enrolment rate rising from 49.5 percent in 2018 to 71.3 percent in 2020. In addition, the share of so-called "irregular" preschools—which are neither public, private, nor partnerships with other entities—decreased by more than 30 percent in favor of an increase in the share of private and public preschool institutions. From 2018 to 2021, 13,594 new preschool classrooms were created nationwide.
Young people demand climate justice in run-up to Cop27 UN talks
Young people from some of the countries most affected by climate breakdown have warned they are not victims but a force to be reckoned with in the run-up to a UN climate conference in Egypt. Led by climate groups across Africa and the Middle East, hundreds of activists from countries...
A suite of agronomic factors can offset the effects of climate variability on rainfed maize production in Kenya
Achieving food security in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is a multidimensional challenge. SSA reliance on food imports is expected to grow in the coming decades to meet the population's demand, projected to double to over 2 billion people by 2050. In addition, climate change is already affecting food production and supply chains across the region. Addressing these multiple food security challenges will necessitate rapid enhancements in agricultural productivity, which is influenced by a host of demographic, agronomic, and climatic factors. We use statistical approaches to examine rainfed maize in Kenya, where maize cultivation and consumption are widespread and central to livelihoods and national food security. We find that improving a suite of agronomic factors, such as applying fertilizer, planting certified seeds, and extension services, will have a greater effect on rainfed maize productivity than demographics and can offset the effects of climate change. These findings could also offer insights into similar challenges for other crops in Kenya and other SSA countries.
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release...
How the E-Waste Industry is Ramping Up the Circular Economy
About 54 million tons of e-waste is produced each year, with UN reports predicting a doubling in U.S. output in the next 16 years. The United States alone, we dump about sixty million dollars worth of gold and silver each year in our old cell phones. The U.N. estimates that in 2019, the value placed on the materials in electronic waste was about seven and a half billion dollars. The circular economy is based on building a sustainable future based on which we reduce waste and reduce waste.
Indigenous food sovereignty requires better and more accurate data collection
Indigenous communities are increasingly investing in agriculture to sustain their cultures and economies. Indigenous Peoples have a long history with agriculture — a history that wasn’t always recognized. For much of the 20th century, scholars claimed that Indigenous farmers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States (CANZUS) were marginal food producers who employed unsustainable farming practices, like slashing and burning, that led to environmental declines and their ultimate downfall. These scholars argued that the “primitiveness” of Indigenous agriculture was reflected in the technologies they used. They posited that tools used by Indigenous Peoples, like the digging stick, were...
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
Solar AI Technologies launches Singapore's first ever rent-to-own solar program
Solar AI Technologies, a Singapore based tech-startup funded by global energy giant Engie Group, has recently announced that it will be launching Singapore’s first ever Rent-To-Own (RTO) solar program. Primarily catered to landed homeowners in Singapore, the RTO solar program will provide customers the option to receive a solar...
STUDY: 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023
SpotOn released its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. Tech Investments n the Horizon. While the rate of technology innovation and adoption has risen sharply over the past few years, a...
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
