Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.07 - A Mathematically Perfect Redemption - Press Release
Episode 307: “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption” (Available to stream on 10/6/22) A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption.
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.09 - Going Rogue - Press Release
The sisters get a heartbreaking reality check. Matt steps up as Thomas begins to crumble.
NCIS - A Family Matter and Daddy Issues - Reviews
20.1 - "A Family Matter”. Written by Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill, and Scott Willams. Welcome back for Season 20! Let’s raise our imaginary glasses for what we hope will be a season with strong storylines and high ratings. I won’t say that the first episode of the season...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 3rd October 2022
FBI - Episode 5.4 - Victim. Home Economics - Episode 3.4 - Wedding Bouquet, $150. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.3 - Is My Very Nature That of a Devil. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.4 - The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding. Interview...
SEAL Team - Episode 6.04 - Phantom Pattern - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 4: PHANTOM PATTERN (Available to stream Sunday, October 9th) BRAVO works with the YPJ to suss out who is responsible for the bombing of the U.S.S. Crampton while struggling to accept their newest Team Member. Written By: Kenny Sheard & Ariel Endacott. Directed By: David Boreanaz.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.03 - It's Not Personal - Press Release
Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate.
Reginald The Vampire -Dead Weight - Advance Preview
This is a spoiler free advance preview of the shows pilot episode. If you thought the age of vampires was over think again Reginald The Vampire is part of a list of fresh vampire shows gracing the television market in Fall 2022. The other television shows are Interview with a Vampire (AMC) and Vampire Academy (Peacock) ,so the question remains will Reginald be part of a new vampire television resurgence?
NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 14.03 - The Body Stitchers - Promotional Photos + Press Release
WHEN A GROUP OF GRISLY MURDERERS RESURFACES AFTER EVADING CAPTURE YEARS AGO, THE NCIS TEAM JOINS FORCES WITH THE FBI TO HUNT THEM DOWN, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, OCT. 23. “The Body Stitchers” – The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly...
Home Economics - Episode 3.05 - Live With Kelly And Ryan Hoodie, Complimentary - Press Release
With the press tour for Tom’s book in full swing, Connor and Marina accompany him to promote his book in New York on one of Americas top daytime talk shows. Meanwhile, Sarah and Denise get a little too comfortable living at Connor’s house, which sends the wrong message to Shamiah.
Mark Pedowitz Exits As Chairman & CEO - Nexstar Media Closes Acquisition Of The CW Network - Press Release
NEXSTAR MEDIA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE CW NETWORK TELEVISION INDUSTRY LEADER AND TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA INVESTOR, DENNIS MILLER, NAMED PRESIDENT MARK PEDOWITZ TO EXIT AS CHAIRMAN/CEO AFTER 11-YEAR TENURE. NEXSTAR MEDIA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE CW NETWORK. TELEVISION INDUSTRY LEADER AND TECHNOLOGY AND. MEDIA INVESTOR, DENNIS MILLER, NAMED PRESIDENT. MARK...
Ghosts - Spies - Review: It's Spice Girls Season
Has there been a more perfect timing for a TV show to return than Ghosts premiering just on the cusp of October? If you're anything like me, then just the idea of Spooky Season being upon us has you a little giddy inside, and Spies was the perfect way to celebrate that.
Scene Of The Month - September 2022 + POLL
A monthly feature in which we're trying to find the most compelling, best acted, written, directed and just generally great, memorable scenes that we've seen in the past month. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, "Development Day", September 21st, 2022, Actors: Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more, The Scene: Janine's breakdown. Giulia:. It's...
