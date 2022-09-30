ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS - A Family Matter and Daddy Issues - Reviews

20.1 - "A Family Matter”. Written by Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill, and Scott Willams. Welcome back for Season 20! Let’s raise our imaginary glasses for what we hope will be a season with strong storylines and high ratings. I won’t say that the first episode of the season...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 3rd October 2022

FBI - Episode 5.4 - Victim. Home Economics - Episode 3.4 - Wedding Bouquet, $150. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.3 - Is My Very Nature That of a Devil. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.4 - The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding. Interview...
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.03 - It's Not Personal - Press Release

Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate.
Reginald The Vampire -Dead Weight - Advance Preview

This is a spoiler free advance preview of the shows pilot episode. If you thought the age of vampires was over think again Reginald The Vampire is part of a list of fresh vampire shows gracing the television market in Fall 2022. The other television shows are Interview with a Vampire (AMC) and Vampire Academy (Peacock) ,so the question remains will Reginald be part of a new vampire television resurgence?
Mark Pedowitz Exits As Chairman & CEO - Nexstar Media Closes Acquisition Of The CW Network - Press Release

NEXSTAR MEDIA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE CW NETWORK TELEVISION INDUSTRY LEADER AND TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA INVESTOR, DENNIS MILLER, NAMED PRESIDENT MARK PEDOWITZ TO EXIT AS CHAIRMAN/CEO AFTER 11-YEAR TENURE. NEXSTAR MEDIA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE CW NETWORK. TELEVISION INDUSTRY LEADER AND TECHNOLOGY AND. MEDIA INVESTOR, DENNIS MILLER, NAMED PRESIDENT. MARK...
Ghosts - Spies - Review: It's Spice Girls Season

Has there been a more perfect timing for a TV show to return than Ghosts premiering just on the cusp of October? If you're anything like me, then just the idea of Spooky Season being upon us has you a little giddy inside, and Spies was the perfect way to celebrate that.
Scene Of The Month - September 2022 + POLL

A monthly feature in which we're trying to find the most compelling, best acted, written, directed and just generally great, memorable scenes that we've seen in the past month. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, "Development Day", September 21st, 2022, Actors: Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more, The Scene: Janine's breakdown. Giulia:. It's...
