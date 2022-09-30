Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out in the Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets as he remains in concussion protocols. "Yeah, this is something that it's too early to give a definite timeline," said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. "I can comfortably say that he will be out for this game against the Jets. But anything beyond that, we're just focused on making sure he's at optimal health and then crossing that bridge, so it's a little early for definite timelines on that."

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO