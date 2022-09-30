Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
douglasnow.com
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking female
Glenn Cooper, 45, was recently arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of choking a female for not doing as he said sooner. According to the officer, the victim had several red marks on her throat. However, Cooper denied the assault, claiming "his hands happened to be up" after she jumped on him.
WALB 10
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police investigating deadly weekend shooting
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investing a Saturday morning shooting on Hudson Street that killed 26-year-old male. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:34 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hudson Street after a citizen called E911 to report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to them male, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts six
Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
douglasnow.com
Victim reports crime, also gets arrested
The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police
ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes. An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun...
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
wfxl.com
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect
VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
wfxl.com
Albany armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police
A man is in custody following an armed robbery at a local food mart. On September 28, Albany police responded to Liberty Food Mart located in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Owners told police that a white male, wearing sunglasses, a white...
douglasnow.com
Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe
A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
WALB 10
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple people have been arrested in Albany after police say they found multiple drug items and firearms in a vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police were called out to a domestic incident early Monday morning in the 200 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard....
Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in robbery incident at Kash Food Mart
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest for a robbery and battery incident that took place at Kash Food Mart on September 23.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sylvester (Worth County, GA)
Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another in Worth County. The crash occurred on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.
valdostatoday.com
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
Appeal Rejected For Death Row Inmate In Murder Of FSU Student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men
