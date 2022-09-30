ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Government
103.9 The Breeze

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have numerous orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole Country.
WNYT

Bob Kovachick says farewell as WNYT chief meteorologist

Today marks Bob Kovachick’s final day as WNYT NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist. Bob is retiring, capping an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of keeping families informed, prepared, and safe. NewsChannel 13 has been celebrating Bob in recent weeks. We’ve been surprising Bob all afternoon. It started...
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday

The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
103.9 The Breeze

