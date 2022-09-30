Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Drops Heavily Against BTC, Here's What Comes Next
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's Who Is Dominating in EthereumPoW (ETHW) Ecosystem Right Now
During the recent week, EthereumPoW (ETHW), the first and most popular proof-of-work (PoW) spin-off of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH), was preparing its first ecosystem list. Here's who started to build on EthereumPoW (ETHW) so far. According to an official statement by the contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), its first ecosystem list is...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s performance in Q4 may have a September connection – Here’s how
Cardano’s [ADA] show of strength per its development activity seemed to have stood at crossroads due to some contrasting views. According to Santiment, development activity on the ADA chain had decreased significantly since 28 September after reaching peaks. However, Input Output Global (IOG), the development team behind the Vasil upgrade, had opposing opinions.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: How Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Is Making DApps ‘More Efficient and Cheaper To Run’
This article looks at two examples of how Cardano’s Vasil upgrade, which was deployed on the mainnet on September 22, is helping DApps to significantly reduce transaction size and cost. On September 22, Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, announce that at 9:44 p.m....
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Is On Track And Expected to Perform Better Than Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA)
In October 2021, the markets surged aggressively, pushing top cryptos to reach all-time highs. However, a year later, in October 2022, investors’ moods were dampened by severe and extended imperfect markets. For the past nine months, leading cryptocurrencies have been dropping with no signs of recovery. However, the crypto...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin May End Q4 in Green Zone
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin
During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
u.today
New Cardano Era Will Show How to Do Decentralized Governance, Hoskinson Says
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teased the advent of the Voltaire era in a recent tweet. The Input Output CEO claims that the last stage of the initial Cardano development roadmap is going to unlock "the power of millions of Cardano users." Named for a French writer, deist and philosopher...
