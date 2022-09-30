ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Drops Heavily Against BTC, Here's What Comes Next

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's Who Is Dominating in EthereumPoW (ETHW) Ecosystem Right Now

During the recent week, EthereumPoW (ETHW), the first and most popular proof-of-work (PoW) spin-off of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH), was preparing its first ecosystem list. Here's who started to build on EthereumPoW (ETHW) so far. According to an official statement by the contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), its first ecosystem list is...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano’s performance in Q4 may have a September connection – Here’s how

Cardano’s [ADA] show of strength per its development activity seemed to have stood at crossroads due to some contrasting views. According to Santiment, development activity on the ADA chain had decreased significantly since 28 September after reaching peaks. However, Input Output Global (IOG), the development team behind the Vasil upgrade, had opposing opinions.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today

Here's Why Bitcoin May End Q4 in Green Zone

u.today

Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin

During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
