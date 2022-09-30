Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO