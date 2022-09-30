ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

MSNBC

'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
LEE COUNTY, FL
AFP

Stay or go? Hard choice for Florida islanders devasted by Ian

Karen Pagliaro walks down Matlacha's main street, dodging downed trees, debris and abandoned vehicles, unsure where to go in the small island town cut off after Hurricane Ian damaged bridges linking it to mainland Florida.   Karen Pagliaro doesn't know what she is going to do either.
MATLACHA, FL
#Storm Surge
Aviation International News

Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal

As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
FLORIDA STATE

