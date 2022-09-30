Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘We've Never Lived Through This': Naples Residents Start Rebuilding Lives After Ian
The clean-up is well underway for southwest Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian as people are figuring out where to stay and how to get back on their feet after the storm. Near Vanderbilt Beach in Naples, people were still clearing out their homes after the water came rushing through last week.
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
MSNBC
'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin
Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
wlrn.org
Bonita Springs residents and business owners try to recover from Hurricane Ian's storm surge
Southwest Florida residents are continuing the cleanup after the catastrophic mess that Hurricane Ian's winds and storm surge made this week, including the Bonita Springs area. Bonita Beach Road is surrounded by bay water on either side and only a few blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. On that street...
Stay or go? Hard choice for Florida islanders devasted by Ian
Karen Pagliaro walks down Matlacha's main street, dodging downed trees, debris and abandoned vehicles, unsure where to go in the small island town cut off after Hurricane Ian damaged bridges linking it to mainland Florida. Karen Pagliaro doesn't know what she is going to do either.
WSVN-TV
Barrier island residents cut off from mainland by Ian share survival stories amid rescue efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue their mission to rescue residents of southwest Florida, survivors who were completely cut off from the mainland by Hurricane Ian shared harrowing stories of survival. Drivers heading to the village of Matlacha in the west coast of the...
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis defends late evacuation in Florida's Lee County
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defended the evacuation in one county hit on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, stating that local officials in Lee County, Florida, where the storm made landfall, acted appropriately when they issued the orders on Tuesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes. One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside...
NBC Miami
Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake
The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was. "It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday. The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and...
Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge tore Sanibel Island to shreds, prompting a massive rescue effort. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives us an aerial view of the damage to the barrier island which is now only accessible by boat or helicopter.Sept. 30, 2022.
flkeysnews.com
Is it still standing in Sanibel? Landmark a symbol among the Hurricane Ian devastation
The destruction in Southwest Florida has been seared into our minds. The splintered buildings. The washed-out roads. The torn lives. The barrier islands of Lee County were hit especially hard, as Hurricane Ian made its deadly assault across the coast and state. Sanibel Island, with its crumpled causeway, has been...
Aviation International News
Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal
As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
cltampa.com
Photos: It’ll take months, if not years, to rebuild Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Last weekend, volunteers from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) went to the areas of Southwest Florida that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Over the course of two days, they brought several truckloads of supplies to the hard hit areas of Englewood, North Port and Fort Myers. The common theme...
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple ponder where to go
FORT MYERS, FLA. — No place in Florida seemed to have suffered more damage from Hurricane Ian than the town of Fort Myers Beach, located on Estero Island along the state's southwest coast. One official who flew over the community estimates that 80% of the structures will have to...
Click10.com
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties, who decided not to evacuate, were facing the pain of having to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
Ron DeSantis Calls on Lee County Electric Cooperative to Accept Aid to Expedite Power Restoration
On Saturday, after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on current efforts to restore power in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island.
MSNBC
City Manager for Marco Island worries about supply chain issues that come with the rebuilding process
Hurricane Ian pummeled the southwest coast of Florida leaving homes completely flattened and entire towns submerged. Mike McNees is the City Manager for Marco Island, Florida. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what residents need and what’s being done to help them. Oct. 3, 2022.
