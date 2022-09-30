Read full article on original website
Oxford Middle School security guard accidently discharges firearm while using the bathroom: officials
A security guard for Oxford Community Schools accidentally fired his weapon into the ceiling while using the bathroom on Monday, district officials said.
California police hunt armed man who kidnapped family of four
Sheriff’s deputies in central California are looking for a man they believe is armed and responsible for the kidnapping of a family of four from Merced County.The family, which includes an eight-month-old child, is believed to have been taken against their will on Monday from a business in the south of Merced County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement shared to their Facebook page on Monday. Those missing include eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.The suspect, who has not been identified, is believed to be “armed...
Should recreational shooting laws be changed in Cherokee County?
Kesha Tate was shot and killed in August in her Gaffney home. The shooter was her neighbor Nicholas Lucas, he originally told investigators that he was shooting for target practice in his yard.
