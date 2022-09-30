ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick and Easy Italian Bread Salad: Recipes Worth Making

Juicy fresh summer tomatoes are the stars of this classic Italian bread salad. It’s like bruschetta deconstructed! Crispy bread cubes and fresh basil round out this recipe with an appealing flourish. This salad recipe takes 5 minute to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above...
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making

This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
