Coshocton, OH

New preschool program starting at museum

Come to the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum for a series of fun programs for preschoolers. Every Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. for four weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27, kids will learn interesting facts about how Native Americans lived in the past, from clothing to tools and stories to shelter. This program is geared toward children 3 – 5 years old (but those a little younger and a little older are welcome as well) and is offered free of charge with the support of The Schooler Foundations and The Ohio Arts Council.
COSHOCTON, OH
Y-City Gun Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Coshocton, OH
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
ZFD responds to house fire Friday

Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a […]
GROVE CITY, OH
Nelsonville – Drunk Man Assaults Police Officer at Local Bar

Nelsonville – One man is in custody after being belligerent with officers. According to a release from the Nelsonville police department, at 09:38 pm Officers responded to the Ice House Tavern on Jackson St for a report of an intoxicated male. The caller reported a male who was very intoxicated, belligerent, refusing to leave and attempting to damage items at the bar.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County

Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18

MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

