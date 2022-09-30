Come to the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum for a series of fun programs for preschoolers. Every Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. for four weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27, kids will learn interesting facts about how Native Americans lived in the past, from clothing to tools and stories to shelter. This program is geared toward children 3 – 5 years old (but those a little younger and a little older are welcome as well) and is offered free of charge with the support of The Schooler Foundations and The Ohio Arts Council.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO