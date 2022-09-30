Read full article on original website
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
New preschool program starting at museum
Come to the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum for a series of fun programs for preschoolers. Every Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. for four weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27, kids will learn interesting facts about how Native Americans lived in the past, from clothing to tools and stories to shelter. This program is geared toward children 3 – 5 years old (but those a little younger and a little older are welcome as well) and is offered free of charge with the support of The Schooler Foundations and The Ohio Arts Council.
614now.com
Haunted Columbus: The ghosts history of Granville’s historic Buxton Inn
Kristina Wertman wasn’t a believer, so she understands why you might be skeptical, too. Wertman, who has worked at Granville’s Buxton Inn for 20 years, was warned by the inn’s then-owners, Orrville and Audrey Orr, about the spirits that haunted the place. “When I first interviewed here,...
Check out a nutty pick-your-own opportunity in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Ohio — At Route 9 Cooperative Farm, there's a heck of a deal on pick your own. These rows of trees are loaded with a fruit that's making a long awaited comeback in Ohio. Chestnuts!. These trees are the Chinese variety. "What we grow here have been several...
WHIZ
Y-City Gun Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
ycitynews.com
ZFD responds to house fire Friday
Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Drunk Man Assaults Police Officer at Local Bar
Nelsonville – One man is in custody after being belligerent with officers. According to a release from the Nelsonville police department, at 09:38 pm Officers responded to the Ice House Tavern on Jackson St for a report of an intoxicated male. The caller reported a male who was very intoxicated, belligerent, refusing to leave and attempting to damage items at the bar.
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
whbc.com
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
wqkt.com
Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County
Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18
MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
