Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Stars secure 15th place in IHSAA state finals
CARMEL – With the first-day nerves calmed and the system shock soothed, Bedford North Lawrence completed the final round of the 50th IHSAA state finals with the expected panache of a proud program. The Stars shook off the struggles of the opening round and carded a respectable 372 during...
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
footballscoop.com
Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen
Rick Kaczenski played in some 40 career games at Notre Dame, arriving beneath the Golden Dome and the outstretched arms of 'Touchdown Jesus' in the mid-1990s when Lou Holtz had the Fighting Irish program rolling. Then Kaczenski embarked on a lengthy coaching career that spanned from the high school ranks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
cbs4indy.com
Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
Downtown Indy Canal dyed purple to recognize National Recovery Day
National Recovery Month is recognized every September to bring awareness to those affected by substance use disorder and alcoholism.
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
Comments / 0