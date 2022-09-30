SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, today launched a powerful addition to its unlocked 5G mobile hotspot lineup. At a time when access to fast, secure and reliable internet is more important than ever, the NETGEAR Nighthawk® M6 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR6150) raises the mobile broadband experience to new heights by upping the maximum 5G speed that can be supported and adding 160MHz capability to connect with the latest WiFi 6 client devices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005444/en/ NETGEAR introduces a powerful new unlocked 5G WiFi 6 mobile hotspot: Nighthawk M6 Mobile Hotspot Router. (Photo: Business Wire)

CELL PHONES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO