ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Help needed before the snow falls. The Tompkins County Office for the Aging is asking for assistance amid a shortage of workers. It needs people willing to shovel or plow for older adults this winter. They’re especially looking for those willing to work outside the City of Ithaca and in rural areas on either a paid or volunteer basis. Snow and icy sidewalks are dangerous for everyone but particularly for those who have issues with mobility. It can make removal and maintenance difficult, and in some cases, impossible.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO