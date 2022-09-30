ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Providence Sunday night. A heavy police presence was seen at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. Police say one person was shot in the shoulder and taken to Rhode Island Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on any suspects at […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island State
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
GoLocalProv

Gary E. Lelek Dies at 72

Gary E. Lelek, age 72, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Christine (Cameron) Lelek. Born in Rochester, NY, he was a son of the late Walter and Florence (Reimer) Lelek. Gary was an accountant for Eastman...
WARWICK, RI
Jorge Elorza
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
TIVERTON, RI
Uprise RI

Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher

“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran

A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
#Mayor#City Council#Linus Realestate#Public Works Department#Low Income Housing#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#The General Assembly
whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA
Valley Breeze

Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be

NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Marine Veteran Gilbert R. Parrillo of Cranston Dies at 86

Gilbert R. Parrillo, 86 years old, of Cranston, passed away at home on September 26th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gil was born in Providence and other than his time spent serving as an active duty Marine, Cranston was his home. He was the son of the late Rocco...
CRANSTON, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA

