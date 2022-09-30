Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
WCVB
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
1 injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Providence Sunday night. A heavy police presence was seen at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. Police say one person was shot in the shoulder and taken to Rhode Island Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on any suspects at […]
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
GoLocalProv
Gary E. Lelek Dies at 72
Gary E. Lelek, age 72, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Christine (Cameron) Lelek. Born in Rochester, NY, he was a son of the late Walter and Florence (Reimer) Lelek. Gary was an accountant for Eastman...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
Uprise RI
Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher
“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran
A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
whatsupnewp.com
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
WCVB
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Valley Breeze
Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be
NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
NECN
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
GoLocalProv
Marine Veteran Gilbert R. Parrillo of Cranston Dies at 86
Gilbert R. Parrillo, 86 years old, of Cranston, passed away at home on September 26th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gil was born in Providence and other than his time spent serving as an active duty Marine, Cranston was his home. He was the son of the late Rocco...
spectrumnews1.com
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
