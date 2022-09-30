Read full article on original website
Turkey’s inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, official data showed on Monday, below forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months despite the surging prices. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.08%, the Turkish...
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
Spain’s Economy Minister raises 2022 GDP growth target to 4.4%
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%. “In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the...
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
Turkish trade deficit surges to $10.38 billion in September
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall. Exports rose 9.2% to $22.62 billion in September, while imports jumped 41.5% to $33.00 billion, the data showed.
Sterling stands tall after UK policy U-turn; Aussie wobbles before RBA
TOKYO (Reuters) – Sterling rose to a fresh post-budget high on Tuesday in Asia, weighing on the broader U.S. dollar index, as the UK currency extended its recovery a day after the British government capitulated on tax cuts. The Aussie dollar retreated from near the top end of its...
Spanish banks need to increase provisions amid economic slowdown, De Cos says
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish banks will have to closely monitor risks and increase provisions to cover potential losses as an economic slowdown and energy price hikes are already hurting households and companies, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday. De Cos said that a very...
Euro zone Aug producer prices rise slightly more than expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped slightly more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, driven mainly by continuously rising energy costs, but price increases excluding that most volatile component decelerated. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries...
Pakistan says no space to give economy any stimulus
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan does not have “space to give our economy any stimulus,” its climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday at a Geneva meeting. Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the United Nations have blamed on climate change.
Britain’s Kwarteng doubles down on tax cuts, promises fiscal discipline
BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will vow on Monday to stay the course with his planned tax cuts but promised an “iron-clad” commitment to fiscal discipline after a week of market turmoil in response to his growth package. At the start of the governing...
UK’s Truss refuses to rule out welfare cuts to fund economic plan
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out cutting benefit payments by less than soaring inflation to help fund her tax-cutting growth plan in what is likely to spark the next political rebellion over her economic plans. Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
Drivers in Germany face higher insurance premiums - industry executive
MUNICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German drivers should brace for higher auto insurance premiums next year, following three years of price declines, an industry executive told Reuters.
Marketmind: Stress buster
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The new quarter seems to have defused some of the tension in world markets over recent weeks, helped by something of a rethink on just how hard central banks are willing to squeeze credit into mounting financial and economic stress.
African countries to push common energy position at COP27
CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - African countries will use the COP27 climate talks in Egypt next month to advocate for a common energy position that recognises fossil fuels are necessary in the short term to expand economies and electricity access, the continent’s top energy official said on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading
ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27. Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo...
Forty-one million in Arab world exposed to food insecurity – IMF’s Georgieva
RIYADH (Reuters) – The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Monday that 48 countries are exposed to the global food crisis, and half of them are vulnerable. Georgieva, speaking at a conference in Riyadh, also said that 41 million people across the Arab world...
HSBC board exploring sale of its operation in Canada – Sky News
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC’s board is exploring the sale of its operation in Canada, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)
Rains slow Brazil’s new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country’s 2022/2023 soybean crop, according agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world’s largest producer of soybeans. This compares with...
Hungary passes anti-graft law to avoid loss of EU funds
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s parliament passed the first of a series of anti-corruption bills on Monday as Budapest seeks to avoid a loss of European Union funds at a time when its economy is headed into recession and the forint has plunged to record lows. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling...
