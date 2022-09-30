ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Marcus Little Bear
3d ago

THINGS LIBERALS HAVE RUINED:Oscars, Women's Sports, Youth Sports, News Media, Football, our National Anthem, Dr Seuss, Universities, nearly all Holidays, the Traditional Family, Disney, Uncle Ben's Rice, California, Elections, Scouting, and Immigration. Schools, social media, masculinity, and Hollywood. They've ruined Winning (everyone gets a trophy), Judges and Courts, Colorado, Men's and Women's Bathrooms, Christmas, big cities, dating, and Police. Progress made in race relations, dining out in restaurants, Late Night TV, Mr Potato Head, Women's Professional Soccer. They've wrecked Health Insurance, ruined Parades, and Marriage. History, prayer, the concept of 'gender', Emergency Rooms flooded with no-pay illegals. Peaceful Protests, and Energy Independence. They've ruined the concept that, yes, Black Lives do Matter, and teams named after our great Native American People .They've ruined the meaning of Impeachment, pancake batter and Military Physical Minimum Standards.

73
Johnny Kerley
3d ago

Remember this November vote out the Socialist Democrats and in 2024 vote out Biden and his administration. Remove the Socialist agenda from our government.

65
TAX SLAVE
3d ago

I truly believe there are DEMOCRATS that are aware of the fact that their party is out of control. I believe they are smart enough to vote for freedom rather than restriction. I believe they recognize the more important things are worth giving the REPUBLICANS A chance this November and VOTE REPUBLICAN.

79
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS

