THINGS LIBERALS HAVE RUINED:Oscars, Women's Sports, Youth Sports, News Media, Football, our National Anthem, Dr Seuss, Universities, nearly all Holidays, the Traditional Family, Disney, Uncle Ben's Rice, California, Elections, Scouting, and Immigration. Schools, social media, masculinity, and Hollywood. They've ruined Winning (everyone gets a trophy), Judges and Courts, Colorado, Men's and Women's Bathrooms, Christmas, big cities, dating, and Police. Progress made in race relations, dining out in restaurants, Late Night TV, Mr Potato Head, Women's Professional Soccer. They've wrecked Health Insurance, ruined Parades, and Marriage. History, prayer, the concept of 'gender', Emergency Rooms flooded with no-pay illegals. Peaceful Protests, and Energy Independence. They've ruined the concept that, yes, Black Lives do Matter, and teams named after our great Native American People .They've ruined the meaning of Impeachment, pancake batter and Military Physical Minimum Standards.
Remember this November vote out the Socialist Democrats and in 2024 vote out Biden and his administration. Remove the Socialist agenda from our government.
I truly believe there are DEMOCRATS that are aware of the fact that their party is out of control. I believe they are smart enough to vote for freedom rather than restriction. I believe they recognize the more important things are worth giving the REPUBLICANS A chance this November and VOTE REPUBLICAN.
Comments / 219