Tesla slides as logistic issues widen deliveries and production gap
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares fell about 5% on Monday after the world’s most valuable automaker sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles. The company’s shares were set to open at a more than two-month low as Tesla...
Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. The tariff of between 21.4% and 35.2% will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
Cyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers
(Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus on Monday said personal information and at least one valid form of identification of about 1.2 million customers was compromised in one of the biggest cyber breaches the country has faced. The breach last month by an anonymous online account, which affected 10 million customers,...
Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni...
BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin to step down next year
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin would step down on or around March 1 after the firm completes its reporting processes for the fiscal year 2022. Martin Small, head of the company’s U.S. wealth advisory business for the past four years, will succeed...
UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi
MILAN (Reuters) – French insurer Axa is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said. State-owned MPS has...
HSBC board exploring sale of its operation in Canada – Sky News
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC’s board is exploring the sale of its operation in Canada, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)
Norwegian Cruise Line to eliminate COVID-19 testing, masking requirements
(Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line said on Monday it was easing safety measures related to COVID-19 on its ships by dropping testing, masking and vaccination requirements, as the pandemic loosens its grip on the world. The cruise line, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, said even with the easing of...
Rains slow Brazil’s new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country’s 2022/2023 soybean crop, according agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world’s largest producer of soybeans. This compares with...
Spanish banks need to increase provisions amid economic slowdown, De Cos says
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish banks will have to closely monitor risks and increase provisions to cover potential losses as an economic slowdown and energy price hikes are already hurting households and companies, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday. De Cos said that a very...
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
Ben van Beurden also warns against EU moves to cap price of gas and electricity to protect consumers
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s military said on Monday it had posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, part of a wider effort to boost security amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week. Russia’s Nord Stream 1...
Ryanair breaks its September traffic record
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair flew 15.9 million passengers in September, its third busiest month ever and up 13% on pre-COVID levels as the low-cost carrier consolidates its position as Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers. The jump in traffic meant Ryanair also flew more passengers in September than...
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Biogen bid to reinstate MS drug patent
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Biogen Inc’s bid to win reinstatement of a patent on the company’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera in a dispute with Viatris Inc subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. The justices turned away Biogen’s appeal of a lower court’s...
Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan – ministry statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country’s energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review. Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre. ($1...
Seventh day of strikes disrupts French refineries
PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes are disrupting TotalEnergies’ oil products refining and delivery for a seventh day at four sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters on Monday. Deliveries and refining remain halted at the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery in Normandy because of the strike...
Online European tourism bookings so far in 2022 higher than pre-pandemic
(Reuters) – Short-term rental accommodation booked online in the European Union increased above 2019 levels each month from February 2022 onwards, the European Union’s statistic office said on Tuesday. Short-stays booked online via Airbnb, Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Expedia in the EU’s most popular destination countries recovered almost completely...
Euro zone Aug producer prices rise slightly more than expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped slightly more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, driven mainly by continuously rising energy costs, but price increases excluding that most volatile component decelerated. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries...
