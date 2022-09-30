Read full article on original website
Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi
MILAN (Reuters) – French insurer Axa is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said. State-owned MPS has...
Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading
ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27. Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo...
Rivian shares jump on backing 2022 production target
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) rose nearly 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter and backed its target of producing 25,000 vehicles this year.
Turkish trade deficit surges to $10.38 billion in September
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall. Exports rose 9.2% to $22.62 billion in September, while imports jumped 41.5% to $33.00 billion, the data showed.
Marketmind: Stress buster
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The new quarter seems to have defused some of the tension in world markets over recent weeks, helped by something of a rethink on just how hard central banks are willing to squeeze credit into mounting financial and economic stress.
UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
Tesla slides as logistic issues widen deliveries and production gap
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares fell about 5% on Monday after the world’s most valuable automaker sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles. The company’s shares were set to open at a more than two-month low as Tesla...
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s military said on Monday it had posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, part of a wider effort to boost security amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week. Russia’s Nord Stream 1...
Aercap CEO says jetmakers will at best reach 90% of output goals
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Planemakers will at best reach 90% of their production targets because of constraints including the challenges of recruiting and training qualifed staff, the head of the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, AerCap, said on Wednesday. CEO Aengus Kelly also told a Eurocontrol aviation conference that...
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
Britain’s Kwarteng doubles down on tax cuts, promises fiscal discipline
BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will vow on Monday to stay the course with his planned tax cuts but promised an “iron-clad” commitment to fiscal discipline after a week of market turmoil in response to his growth package. At the start of the governing...
Prosecutors investigate NIS Petrol Romania over data leaks
BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not immediately respond and Gazprom...
Spain’s Economy Minister raises 2022 GDP growth target to 4.4%
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%. “In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the...
Oil prices inch higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices inched higher in early Asian trade on Tuesday, on expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday but concerns about the global economy capped gains. Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $89.29...
Swedish manufacturing activity fell in Sept – Silf/Swedbank
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Activity in Sweden’s manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since the pandemic-hit summer of 2020 in September, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday. The purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 49.2 points in the month from a downwardly revised 50.2 points in August.
HSBC board exploring sale of its operation in Canada – Sky News
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC’s board is exploring the sale of its operation in Canada, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)
BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin to step down next year
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin would step down on or around March 1 after the firm completes its reporting processes for the fiscal year 2022. Martin Small, head of the company’s U.S. wealth advisory business for the past four years, will succeed...
Seventh day of strikes disrupts French refineries
PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes are disrupting TotalEnergies’ oil products refining and delivery for a seventh day at four sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters on Monday. Deliveries and refining remain halted at the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery in Normandy because of the strike...
Euro zone Aug producer prices rise slightly more than expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped slightly more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, driven mainly by continuously rising energy costs, but price increases excluding that most volatile component decelerated. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries...
