Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Bosnian splits remain after elections but foreign policy tips West
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Elections in Bosnia entrenched splits between the fragile country’s three ethnic groups at a time of deep political crisis but looked set to tip its foreign policy towards the West rather than Russia, preliminary results showed on Monday. Nationalist parties from all three groups were...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
104.1 WIKY
Iranian Supreme Leader’s comments on protests to be released soon – Tasnim
DUBAI (Reuters) – Comments from Iran’s Supreme Leader on nationwide protests over the death in custody of a young woman will be released soon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday. “Comments of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the behind the scenes of recent events and the oppression...
UK interior minister accuses some Conservatives of "coup" over tax rate
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Opposition by some senior British Conservative lawmakers to the decision to abolish the top rate of income tax amounted to a "coup", interior minister Suella Braverman said on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Iran lawmakers chant “thank you, police” amid growing public fury over woman’s death
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian lawmakers chanted “thank you, thank you, police” during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
104.1 WIKY
Right-wing wins in Brazil’s Congress show staying power of ‘Bolsonarismo’
BRASILIA (Reuters) – A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election. His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia forms independent team to probe soccer stampede – minister
(Reuters) – Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Forty-one million in Arab world exposed to food insecurity – IMF’s Georgieva
RIYADH (Reuters) – The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Monday that 48 countries are exposed to the global food crisis, and half of them are vulnerable. Georgieva, speaking at a conference in Riyadh, also said that 41 million people across the Arab world...
104.1 WIKY
Palestinians concerned by possible relocation of UK embassy in Israel
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh voiced concern on Monday at Britain’s decision to review the location of its embassy in Israel, fearing it could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she is reviewing whether or...
104.1 WIKY
Hungary passes anti-graft law to avoid loss of EU funds
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s parliament passed the first of a series of anti-corruption bills on Monday as Budapest seeks to avoid a loss of European Union funds at a time when its economy is headed into recession and the forint has plunged to record lows. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling...
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy decree rules out Ukraine talks with Putin as ‘impossible’
KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin “impossible”, but leaving the door open to talks with Russia. The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president...
104.1 WIKY
Tillerson testifies he was unaware of Trump ally Barrack’s role in foreign policy
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified on Monday in the criminal foreign-influence trial of a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump that he was unaware of any role played by the Trump ally in U.S. policy toward the Middle East. Thomas Barrack, 75, has pleaded not...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey strikes 23 PKK members in northern Iraq air raid
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey struck 23 members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in an air raid some 140 kilometres (90 miles)into northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday. It said all the group had been “neutralised”, which typically means killed. Turkey regularly carries out...
104.1 WIKY
Polish foreign minister signs diplomatic note to Germany on WW2 reparations
WARSAW (Reuters) -The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation. The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the country 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.26 trillion)....
104.1 WIKY
Russian Deputy PM says it’s possible to restore Nord Stream pipelines – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported. “There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time...
104.1 WIKY
Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1
(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
104.1 WIKY
Greece would say ‘yes’ to a Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting if Turkey asked
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Monday it would welcome any Turkish request for a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a European summit in Prague this week. Long-simmering tensions between the two countries, which are North Atlantic Treaty...
104.1 WIKY
Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan – ministry statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country’s energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review. Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre. ($1...
104.1 WIKY
Britain’s Kwarteng doubles down on tax cuts, promises fiscal discipline
BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will vow on Monday to stay the course with his planned tax cuts but promised an “iron-clad” commitment to fiscal discipline after a week of market turmoil in response to his growth package. At the start of the governing...
Comments / 0