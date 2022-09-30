Read full article on original website
Related
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
The Country’s Largest Light Show Will Dazzle NYC With Millions Of Lights This Holiday Season
Coming to NYC’s iconic Citi Field this holiday season, Amaze Light Festival is expected to bring roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts together for this dazzling light display. An unforgettable spectacle for holiday lovers and guests of all ages, this light show will immerse visitors in an illuminated holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky will take you through mesmerizing festive decor and five different holiday-themed worlds. Uncover magic at every corner as you hop aboard the two exciting attractions–enjoy the thrills and chills of tubing down the icy slopes on Zing’s Icy Thrill Hill or take in the mesmerizing magic as you board the Arctic Express Train before taking a stroll through the Frosty Land where you’ll get to snap a selfie with the biggest snowman you’ve ever encountered! Plus, live, high energy performances throughout the night will keep the holiday spirit at an all time high throughout the night with live music and dance performances at 5, 7, and 9p.m. each night.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20
Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake
Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Father of Marist College Student Shot Dead at NY Hotel While Visiting for Parents’ Weekend
A father visiting during a family weekend at Marist College was shot dead inside an upstate New York hotel when gunfire erupted in the lobby, authorities said. Two men were arrested in connection with the killing, the Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a statement. The Sunday shooting erupted at about 7:30 a.m.
WEATHER: Rain from Ian continues to soak NYC area as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
Foodtown’s ‘Benny The Butcher’ fighting for his life battling cancer
“Benny The Butcher”, whose real name is Benny Caruso, was diagnosed with Glioblastomas the day after his son’s graduation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Harlem community leaders call for peace after shootings
NEW YORK - Clergy and community leaders came together in Harlem on Thursday to call for an end to gun violence after multiple shootings in the area.The group gathered on West 116th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards, where a gunman injured four people late Tuesday."The gunshots went out, but here we are, Father, standing in unity," Bishop Chantel Wright said in prayer.Pleas ranged from prayers to demands, as neighbors made a commitment to curb the rise in crime."We're here to unify. We're really here to saturate the ground," said Apostle Dr. Staci Ramos, who led...
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers.
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
educationplanetonline.com
24 Best Nursing Schools In Brooklyn:Requirements & Tuition
In Brooklyn, there are several possibilities for prospective nurses, including numerous renowned universities. There is likely a school that will suit your professional goals, whether you are starting out in nursing or are a practicing nurse who wants to get a higher degree. For information on accredited program choices and a list of all the colleges in the Brooklyn region, continue reading.
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
Comments / 0