White Plains, NY

westchesterfamily.com

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
Secret NYC

The Country’s Largest Light Show Will Dazzle NYC With Millions Of Lights This Holiday Season

Coming to NYC’s iconic Citi Field this holiday season, Amaze Light Festival is expected to bring roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts together for this dazzling light display. An unforgettable spectacle for holiday lovers and guests of all ages, this light show will immerse visitors in an illuminated holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky will take you through mesmerizing festive decor and five different holiday-themed worlds. Uncover magic at every corner as you hop aboard the two exciting attractions–enjoy the thrills and chills of tubing down the icy slopes on Zing’s Icy Thrill Hill or take in the mesmerizing magic as you board the Arctic Express Train before taking a stroll through the Frosty Land where you’ll get to snap a selfie with the biggest snowman you’ve ever encountered! Plus, live, high energy performances throughout the night will keep the holiday spirit at an all time high throughout the night with live music and dance performances at 5, 7, and 9p.m. each night.
longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
Queens Post

Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20

Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
ilovetheupperwestside.com

NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake

Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
CBS New York

Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City

NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
CBS New York

Harlem community leaders call for peace after shootings

NEW YORK - Clergy and community leaders came together in Harlem on Thursday to call for an end to gun violence after multiple shootings in the area.The group gathered on West 116th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards, where a gunman injured four people late Tuesday."The gunshots went out, but here we are, Father, standing in unity," Bishop Chantel Wright said in prayer.Pleas ranged from prayers to demands, as neighbors made a commitment to curb the rise in crime."We're here to unify. We're really here to saturate the ground," said Apostle Dr. Staci Ramos, who led...
educationplanetonline.com

24 Best Nursing Schools In Brooklyn:Requirements & Tuition

In Brooklyn, there are several possibilities for prospective nurses, including numerous renowned universities. There is likely a school that will suit your professional goals, whether you are starting out in nursing or are a practicing nurse who wants to get a higher degree. For information on accredited program choices and a list of all the colleges in the Brooklyn region, continue reading.
talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
The Staten Island Advance

Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
