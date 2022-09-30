Read full article on original website
Wall Street disaster expert Bill Noble: Crypto spring is inevitable
In another reality, Bill Noble would be just another guy in a suit behind a big desk at the Fed or the SEC, probably murmuring negative incantations like “crypto is bad.”. He’s certainly got the track record for it: JP Morgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs. But that’s Noble in an evil mirror dimension. In our world, he is a true crypto guy, talking to me in a t-shirt with bicycles in the back of the room. He turned from the Dark Side and joined the rebels.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest to offer crypto strategies to investment advisors
Cathie Wood's investment firm, ARK Investment, is making its two actively managed crypto strategies available to registered investment advisors. The strategies will be available as separately managed accounts (SMAs) through a collaboration with the digital asset platform Eaglebrook, the companies announced on Oct. 3. The ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy aims to...
What remains in the NFT market now that the dust has settled?
Over the last two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as one of the most active and noticeable aspects of Web3. The data stored on blockchains by NFTs may be connected with files that include various forms of media, such as photographs, videos and audio. In certain instances, it can even be related to physical items. The owner of an NFT will often have ownership rights over the data, material or item connected with the token, and these tokens are typically purchased and traded on specialized markets. The rise of NFTs was meteoric in 2021, but it hasn’t been very steady since then, and it seems to have fallen sharply in 2022.
Tether commercial paper exposure now under $50M — CTO
Stablecoin issuer Tether has nearly completely slashed its commercial paper holdings, with less than $50 million worth of commercial paper units as of Sept. 30, 2022. Tether chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino made the announcement in an Oct. 3 tweet, adding also that Tether’s United States Treasury bills increased to 58.1% of its total portfolio, up 25.1% from its June 30 figure of 43.5%.
A16z leads $40M raise for decentralized knowledge protocol
Decentralized knowledge protocol Golden has closed a $40 million funding round led by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, with additional participation from Protocol Labs, OpenSea Ventures and the founders of Solana, Dropbox, Postmates and Twitch, among others. In addition to leading the Series B funding round, Andreessen Horowitz’s general...
Binance burns $1.8M in LUNC trading fees following community proposal
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it completed the first burn of Terra Classic tokens’ trading fees in response to a community proposal from September. In an Oct. 3 update, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the exchange had burned roughly $1.8 million worth of Terra Classic (LUNC) — formerly Terra (LUNA) — trading fees for LUNC/BUSD and LUNC/USDT spot and margin trading pairs. According to Binance, the burn included the equivalent of 1,863,213.47 Tether (USDT) — roughly 5.5 million LUNC.
What is PoW Ethereum (ETHW), and how does it work?
Ethereum blockchain shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on Sept. 15, 2022. Along with this move, ETHPoW, a distinct PoW blockchain (basically the old pre-Merge Ethereum) forked from Ethereum's Merge, became live. This forked version of Ethereum aims to maintain the proof-of-work mining process for ETH miners.
BTC price still not at ‘max pain’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place as global macro instability dictates the mood. After sealing a weekly close just inches above $19,000, the largest cryptocurrency still lacks direction as nerves heighten over the resilience of the global financial system. Last week proved a testing time for...
Sam Bankman-Fried sheds light on how FTX would approach a Celsius bid
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has shared details on how his firm would approach a buy-up of Celsius’ assets. The comments come in light of FTX US snapping up bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.3 billion via auction last week and a recent report that FTX was considering a bid for Celsius’ assets as well.
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT
Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
XSwap Treasure Token aims to impress by providing many use cases
XSwap is a name that has been gaining considerable attention lately, and for a good reason. The XSwap Treasure Token, XTT, may best be defined as XSwap Protocol’s farming reward token. Furthermore, it serves as the native token of its subproject known as the XSwap Launchpad. What’s there to...
CoinShares’ Butterfill suggests ’continued hesitancy’ among investors
Minor inflows for digital asset investment products over the last few weeks suggest a “continued hesitancy” toward crypto among institutional investors amid a slowdown in the United States economy. In the latest edition of CoinShares’ weekly “Digital Asset Fund Flows” report, CoinShares head of research James Butterfill highlighted...
USDC to integrate with Decentralized Social to bring Web3 to the masses
A USDC integration with DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, is launching next week. The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging and a full “Twitter-like” feature set.
Achieving an award-winning brokerage for institutional traders
About: Prime Brokerage for institutional investors and traders. The client’s aim was to set up a cryptocurrency broker for institutional and professional traders. The client was looking for a strategic partner that offers:. Access to deep liquidity. Pro trading features. The ability to set up their own matching engine...
A crumbling stock market could create profitable opportunities for Bitcoin traders
Some of the biggest companies in the world are expected to report their 2Q earnings in October, including electric automaker Tesla on Oct. 18, tech giants Meta and Microsoft on Oct. 24, Apple and Amazon on Oct. 26 and Google on Oct. 30. Currently, the possibility of an even more severe global economic slowdown is in the cards and lackluster profits could further add to the uncertainty.
Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time
The Merge upgrade for Ethereum, which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have had a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
Upside capped at $980B total crypto market, according to derivatives metrics
It is becoming increasingly challenging to support a bullish short-term view for cryptocurrencies as the total crypto market capitalization has been below $1.4 trillion for the past 146 days. Furthermore, a descending channel initiated in late July has limited the upside after two strong rejections. The 1% weekly negative performance...
Covalent CEO: There’s an ‘unresolved backlog’ of unfilled Web3 data roles
Ganesh Swami, CEO of blockchain data aggregator Covalent says there continues to be an “intense demand” for on-chain data analysts, that is yet to be satisfied. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Swami said that analysts are in “intense demand” as there’s a “real need” for data experts to “make sense” of on-chain data, explaining:
The future of DeFi is on TikTok
In July 2021, TikTok hit three billion downloads. The social network boasts more than one billion active monthly users. And, in the United States, TikTok is now more popular with Generation Z than Instagram. Over the last six months, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a drop of more than 70% from...
