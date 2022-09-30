Read full article on original website
Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1
(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni...
EU to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers – Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union member states have agreed to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday. According to the plan, whose final details will be negotiated in Brussels next week, Poland will receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme while some parts will be run in other EU states, Spiegel added, citing EU sources.
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s military said on Monday it had posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, part of a wider effort to boost security amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week. Russia’s Nord Stream 1...
Greece would say ‘yes’ to a Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting if Turkey asked
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Monday it would welcome any Turkish request for a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a European summit in Prague this week. Long-simmering tensions between the two countries, which are North Atlantic Treaty...
UK sees improving ‘mood music’ on Northern Ireland protocol
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – The prospects for the Northern Ireland protocol seem to be improving as the United Kingdom tries to renegotiate part of the Brexit deal with the European Union and re-establish the province’s devolved assembly, a British minister said on Sunday. The event at the Conservative...
Dutch to cull around 102,000 chickens to contain bird flu
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands is to cull around 102,000 chickens on a farm in the northern city of Kiel-Windeweer after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Tuesday. Fifteen cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported...
Spain’s Economy Minister raises 2022 GDP growth target to 4.4%
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%. “In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the...
River shipping on Rhine in Germany back to normal as water rises
HAMBURG (Reuters) – Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after recent rain, returning to normal levels allowing cargo ships to sail fully loaded, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Tuesday. Weeks of high temperatures and little rainfall in August had drained water levels on...
Palestinians concerned by possible relocation of UK embassy in Israel
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh voiced concern on Monday at Britain’s decision to review the location of its embassy in Israel, fearing it could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she is reviewing whether or...
Pakistan says no space to give economy any stimulus
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan does not have “space to give our economy any stimulus,” its climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday at a Geneva meeting. Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the United Nations have blamed on climate change.
Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan – ministry statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country’s energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review. Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre. ($1...
Prosecutors investigate NIS Petrol Romania over data leaks
BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not immediately respond and Gazprom...
Online European tourism bookings so far in 2022 higher than pre-pandemic
(Reuters) – Short-term rental accommodation booked online in the European Union increased above 2019 levels each month from February 2022 onwards, the European Union’s statistic office said on Tuesday. Short-stays booked online via Airbnb, Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Expedia in the EU’s most popular destination countries recovered almost completely...
Voices: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is
This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme. Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes. I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a war zone.However, the government’s failure to plan ahead now risks exacerbating the homelessness crisis. Government data has revealed that 1,335 Ukrainian households, including 945 families with children, have...
Britain to extend deployment of air defence system in Poland – minister
WARSAW (Reuters) – Britain will extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, the UK’s defence minister said during a visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc on Tuesday. “I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air...
