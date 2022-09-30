Read full article on original website
Philippine media groups demand protection after journalist’s murder
MANILA (Reuters) – A Philippine journalist has been shot dead while driving in the country’s capital, police said on Tuesday, prompting condemnation from media groups and activists, who described his assassination as a blow to press freedom. Radio journalist Percival Mabasa, 63, was killed by two assailants at...
Dutch to cull around 102,000 chickens to contain bird flu
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands is to cull around 102,000 chickens on a farm in the northern city of Kiel-Windeweer after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Tuesday. Fifteen cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported...
Family of Indonesian soccer stampede victim recall proud fan
MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) – For more than three decades, Iwan Junaedi was a devoted fan of the Indonesian soccer side Arema FC, barely missing a game at the club in the country’s top-flight league. But Saturday’s match would be the last time the 43-year-old father of three would...
Internal watchdog faults police use of tear gas in deadly Indonesia soccer riot
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian police wrongly used tear gas inside a stadium to disperse rioting football fans, an internal oversight official said on Tuesday, as the country awaits answers on how a soccer match descended into chaos, killing 125 people. In one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, hundreds...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
WHO to request cholera vaccines for Haiti, expects more cases
GENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that a request will be made to supply Haiti with oral cholera vaccines after a surprise return of the disease to a country paralysed by a gang blockade. “A request is being prepared to be submitted to the...
Indonesia forms independent team to probe soccer stampede – minister
(Reuters) – Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing...
Iran lawmakers chant “thank you, police” amid growing public fury over woman’s death
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian lawmakers chanted “thank you, thank you, police” during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
River shipping on Rhine in Germany back to normal as water rises
HAMBURG (Reuters) – Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after recent rain, returning to normal levels allowing cargo ships to sail fully loaded, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Tuesday. Weeks of high temperatures and little rainfall in August had drained water levels on...
Reunions could be a dream too far for Korean families torn apart by war
SEOUL (Reuters) – Hwang Rae-ha is 80 years old and despairs of ever seeing his mother again after the Korean war separated them in the 1950s. “I want to see her one last time, but she doesn’t even come to my dreams,” said Hwang, a South Korean who fears she has died of old age after the war stranded her in the North along with his two sisters.
Avalanche hits trainee mountaineers in Indian Himalayas, 21 missing
LUCKNOW (Reuters) – A group of 21 trainee mountaineers are missing in the Indian Himalayas after they were hit by an avalanche, an official said on Tuesday, as soldiers and rescuers scoured the area in the northern state of Uttarakhand. Authorities were alerted of an avalanche near the Draupadi...
Pakistan says no space to give economy any stimulus
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan does not have “space to give our economy any stimulus,” its climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday at a Geneva meeting. Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the United Nations have blamed on climate change.
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan – ministry statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country’s energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review. Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre. ($1...
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday following reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile that prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter. The missile test over Japan was North Korea’s most significant since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for […]
