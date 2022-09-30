ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian pensioner who lost legs defies Russian occupation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) – More than half a century after gangrene claimed his legs up to his hips and all of his fingers, Hryhoriy Yanchenko joined the Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion. Now 75, he put on the blue-striped jersey and sky-blue beret of the Soviet paratroop unit...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry

KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Russia’s nuclear threat must be taken seriously – German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that while Russia’s threat to resort to nuclear weapons must be taken seriously, the international community has made clear that it won’t be daunted by them. “It’s not the first time (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has resorted to...
Zelenskiy decree rules out Ukraine talks with Putin as ‘impossible’

KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin “impossible”, but leaving the door open to talks with Russia. The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president...
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe. “I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships...
Polish foreign minister signs diplomatic note to Germany on WW2 reparations

WARSAW (Reuters) -The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation. The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the country 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.26 trillion)....
Greece would say ‘yes’ to a Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting if Turkey asked

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Monday it would welcome any Turkish request for a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a European summit in Prague this week. Long-simmering tensions between the two countries, which are North Atlantic Treaty...
Prosecutors investigate NIS Petrol Romania over data leaks

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not immediately respond and Gazprom...
Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. The tariff of between 21.4% and 35.2% will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
Turkish trade deficit surges to $10.38 billion in September

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall. Exports rose 9.2% to $22.62 billion in September, while imports jumped 41.5% to $33.00 billion, the data showed.
Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni...
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
Indonesia forms independent team to probe soccer stampede – minister

(Reuters) – Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing...
