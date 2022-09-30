Read full article on original website
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s military said on Monday it had posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, part of a wider effort to boost security amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week. Russia’s Nord Stream 1...
Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan – ministry statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country’s energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review. Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre. ($1...
Turkish trade deficit surges to $10.38 billion in September
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall. Exports rose 9.2% to $22.62 billion in September, while imports jumped 41.5% to $33.00 billion, the data showed.
Euro zone Aug producer prices rise slightly more than expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped slightly more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, driven mainly by continuously rising energy costs, but price increases excluding that most volatile component decelerated. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries...
Forty-one million in Arab world exposed to food insecurity – IMF’s Georgieva
RIYADH (Reuters) – The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Monday that 48 countries are exposed to the global food crisis, and half of them are vulnerable. Georgieva, speaking at a conference in Riyadh, also said that 41 million people across the Arab world...
Turkey’s inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, official data showed on Monday, below forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months despite the surging prices. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.08%, the Turkish...
Spanish banks need to increase provisions amid economic slowdown, De Cos says
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish banks will have to closely monitor risks and increase provisions to cover potential losses as an economic slowdown and energy price hikes are already hurting households and companies, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday. De Cos said that a very...
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
Ben van Beurden also warns against EU moves to cap price of gas and electricity to protect consumers
Aercap CEO says jetmakers will at best reach 90% of output goals
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Planemakers will at best reach 90% of their production targets because of constraints including the challenges of recruiting and training qualifed staff, the head of the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, AerCap, said on Wednesday. CEO Aengus Kelly also told a Eurocontrol aviation conference that...
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
Spain’s Economy Minister raises 2022 GDP growth target to 4.4%
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday raised the government’s gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3%. “In line with the OECD and other economic organisms we see a growth higher than what we had expected at the...
Rains slow Brazil’s new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country’s 2022/2023 soybean crop, according agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world’s largest producer of soybeans. This compares with...
Pakistan says no space to give economy any stimulus
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan does not have “space to give our economy any stimulus,” its climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday at a Geneva meeting. Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the United Nations have blamed on climate change.
Tesla slides as logistic issues widen deliveries and production gap
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares fell about 5% on Monday after the world’s most valuable automaker sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles. The company’s shares were set to open at a more than two-month low as Tesla...
Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni...
HSBC board exploring sale of its operation in Canada – Sky News
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC’s board is exploring the sale of its operation in Canada, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)
Marketmind: Stress buster
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The new quarter seems to have defused some of the tension in world markets over recent weeks, helped by something of a rethink on just how hard central banks are willing to squeeze credit into mounting financial and economic stress.
Japan won’t rule out counterattack capabilities to strengthen defence, minister says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan won’t rule out any options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday. “In light of this situation, we will continue to examine all options...
