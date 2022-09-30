Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Finish Runner-Up In Conference Tournament
O’NEILL – Ahead of postseason high school softball on Monday, Wayne High competed in the Mid State Conference Tournament. From O’Neill, #2 Wayne opened with the host #3 O’Neill Saturday morning. Wayne began with a 7-0 shutout over O’Neill and then suffered a 7-6 loss against...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Wins Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite, Brodersen And Taylor Tie For Runner-Up
NORFOLK –For the third consecutive week, members of the Wayne State College women’s golf team took part in a two-day outing. From the Norfolk Country Club, WSC participated in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite held on Friday and Saturday. Wayne State College finished as team champion with rounds of...
waynedailynews.com
Winona State Scores 38 Straight, Wildcats Suffer First Loss Of Season
WINONA –NSIC South Division play began Saturday afternoon for the Wayne State College football team. From Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona, Minnesota, WSC visited Winona State University. Winona State scored 38 straight points to win 38-14 over Wayne State College. The Warriors are now 4-1 (1-0 South)...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG
THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
