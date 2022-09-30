ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

Blue Devils Finish Runner-Up In Conference Tournament

O’NEILL – Ahead of postseason high school softball on Monday, Wayne High competed in the Mid State Conference Tournament. From O’Neill, #2 Wayne opened with the host #3 O’Neill Saturday morning. Wayne began with a 7-0 shutout over O’Neill and then suffered a 7-6 loss against...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Winona State Scores 38 Straight, Wildcats Suffer First Loss Of Season

WINONA –NSIC South Division play began Saturday afternoon for the Wayne State College football team. From Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona, Minnesota, WSC visited Winona State University. Winona State scored 38 straight points to win 38-14 over Wayne State College. The Warriors are now 4-1 (1-0 South)...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Wayne, NE
Sports
City
Plainview, NE
City
Wayne, NE
City
Creighton, NE
Stanton, NE
Education
City
Crofton, NE
City
Stanton, NE
City
Coleridge, NE
City
Pierce, NE
City
Pender, NE
Wayne, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
Stanton, NE
Sports
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
agupdate.com

Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home

Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
SCHUYLER, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Def#Stanton Community Schools#Neligh Oakdale
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
HASTINGS, NE
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG

THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy