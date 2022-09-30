Blue Devil Girls Win Aquinas Catholic Cross Country Invite, Boys Finish Fifth; JV And Junior High Teams Perform Well

Read full article on original website
Related
📽️WATCH Final moments of North Platte upset of No. 1 ranked Omaha Westside
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-In a night that began with the Annual Bulldog Backyard Barbecue, the North Platte High School Bulldogs made sure it was one that all fans would remember. The Dawgs faced the Class A number one ranked Omaha Westside Warriors at Bauer Field in a four-quarter thriller that ended with a 21-17 upset victory.
waynedailynews.com
#1 Wayne State College Finishes Off Home Weekend With Another Sweep, Holds Crookston To -.027 Attack Percentage
WAYNE – Ahead of a busy road week, #1 Wayne State College was back on the home court Saturday afternoon for NSIC volleyball play. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC welcomed in Minnesota Crookston. The Wildcats dominated from the start and swept the Golden...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Wins Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite, Brodersen And Taylor Tie For Runner-Up
NORFOLK –For the third consecutive week, members of the Wayne State College women’s golf team took part in a two-day outing. From the Norfolk Country Club, WSC participated in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite held on Friday and Saturday. Wayne State College finished as team champion with rounds of...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Sept. 30
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of five of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln Southeast 14: Channel 8’s Game of the Week was a thriller that went to overtime. Southeast got the ball first in OT, but the Silverhawks stopped them, then kicked a field goal to win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside
Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte. “I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”
Corn Nation
Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread
Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
klin.com
Opening Night Introduces Latest Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams
As September rolls to an end, basketball season inches ever closer. Both the Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams had their annual Opening Night festivities Friday, completely with a musical guest to cap off the night. This year’s entertainment was Waka Flocka Flame, which feels more in line with my own college days than those currently but still, plenty were in attendance after the basketball.
York News-Times
Watch now: Nebraska's Tunnel Walk vs. Indiana
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team to the field before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
footballscoop.com
Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen
Rick Kaczenski played in some 40 career games at Notre Dame, arriving beneath the Golden Dome and the outstretched arms of 'Touchdown Jesus' in the mid-1990s when Lou Holtz had the Fighting Irish program rolling. Then Kaczenski embarked on a lengthy coaching career that spanned from the high school ranks...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson finds Oliver Martin with perfectly thrown deep ball for Nebraska's first TD vs. Indiana
Casey Thompson and Nebraska did not waste any time getting points on the board against Indiana. After forcing an early punt from Indiana, the Huskers went right to work. On the first drive of the game, Mark Whipple dialed up back-to-back pass plays for the offense. The first throw from Thompson went for 34 yards to Trey Palmer.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
KRDO
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
golfcourseindustry.com
USGA picks new Landmand course for fourball qualifier
The new Landmand course in Homer, Nebraska, will hold its first external event when a qualifying competition for the USGA Amateur Fourball will be played at the venue October 7. The event will take place little more than a month after Landmand’s official opening, September 3, and immediately after the course closed to public play for the 2022 season.
testudotimes.com
Maryland volleyball falls to No. 3 Nebraska in four sets
Down by two sets, Maryland volleyball was looking for a spark to stay in it in the third set. The Terps found that spark with a great offensive start, running to an early set lead against No. 3 Nebraska and managing to keep it throughout. After a ball-handling error from...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
Comments / 0