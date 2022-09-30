ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Blue Devil Girls Win Aquinas Catholic Cross Country Invite, Boys Finish Fifth; JV And Junior High Teams Perform Well

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Sept. 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of five of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln Southeast 14: Channel 8’s Game of the Week was a thriller that went to overtime. Southeast got the ball first in OT, but the Silverhawks stopped them, then kicked a field goal to win.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
David City, NE
Education
City
Milford, NE
Wayne, NE
Sports
City
Schuyler, NE
City
Fort Calhoun, NE
City
Wayne, NE
David City, NE
Sports
City
David City, NE
Wayne, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
City
Seward, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside

Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte. “I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Corn Nation

Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread

Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Opening Night Introduces Latest Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams

As September rolls to an end, basketball season inches ever closer. Both the Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams had their annual Opening Night festivities Friday, completely with a musical guest to cap off the night. This year’s entertainment was Waka Flocka Flame, which feels more in line with my own college days than those currently but still, plenty were in attendance after the basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls And Boys#The Boys#Jv#Blue Devil#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Unk High School#Whs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WOWT

Lincoln single-car crash kills 6

Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE
KRDO

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
LINCOLN, NE
golfcourseindustry.com

USGA picks new Landmand course for fourball qualifier

The new Landmand course in Homer, Nebraska, will hold its first external event when a qualifying competition for the USGA Amateur Fourball will be played at the venue October 7. The event will take place little more than a month after Landmand’s official opening, September 3, and immediately after the course closed to public play for the 2022 season.
HOMER, NE
testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball falls to No. 3 Nebraska in four sets

Down by two sets, Maryland volleyball was looking for a spark to stay in it in the third set. The Terps found that spark with a great offensive start, running to an early set lead against No. 3 Nebraska and managing to keep it throughout. After a ball-handling error from...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy