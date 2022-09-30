ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

Blue Devils Finish Runner-Up In Conference Tournament

O’NEILL – Ahead of postseason high school softball on Monday, Wayne High competed in the Mid State Conference Tournament. From O’Neill, #2 Wayne opened with the host #3 O’Neill Saturday morning. Wayne began with a 7-0 shutout over O’Neill and then suffered a 7-6 loss against...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hartington, NE
Sports
City
Hartington, NE
Wayne, NE
Sports
City
Johnson, NE
City
Pierce, NE
City
Wayne, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Hartington Golf Club#Whs#Trinity Surber
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Town With One Resident Doubles Its Population…Kind of

As the one remaining resident of Monowi, Nebraska, Elsie Eiler has become a legend. So much so that the United States Census Bureau was apparently concerned about her security and privacy despite her feeling perfectly content and safe as the town's lone ranger. So they added another resident...but only on paper.
MONOWI, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG

THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy