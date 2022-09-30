Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Wins Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite, Brodersen And Taylor Tie For Runner-Up
NORFOLK –For the third consecutive week, members of the Wayne State College women’s golf team took part in a two-day outing. From the Norfolk Country Club, WSC participated in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite held on Friday and Saturday. Wayne State College finished as team champion with rounds of...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Finish Runner-Up In Conference Tournament
O’NEILL – Ahead of postseason high school softball on Monday, Wayne High competed in the Mid State Conference Tournament. From O’Neill, #2 Wayne opened with the host #3 O’Neill Saturday morning. Wayne began with a 7-0 shutout over O’Neill and then suffered a 7-6 loss against...
waynedailynews.com
#1 Wayne State College Finishes Off Home Weekend With Another Sweep, Holds Crookston To -.027 Attack Percentage
WAYNE – Ahead of a busy road week, #1 Wayne State College was back on the home court Saturday afternoon for NSIC volleyball play. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC welcomed in Minnesota Crookston. The Wildcats dominated from the start and swept the Golden...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
REO Speedwagon announces 2023 Sioux City show
REO Speedwagon has announced that they will be making their way to Sioux City in 2023.
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
Midwest Town With One Resident Doubles Its Population…Kind of
As the one remaining resident of Monowi, Nebraska, Elsie Eiler has become a legend. So much so that the United States Census Bureau was apparently concerned about her security and privacy despite her feeling perfectly content and safe as the town's lone ranger. So they added another resident...but only on paper.
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG
THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
