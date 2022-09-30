Read full article on original website
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
Man arrested for robbing a West Virginia Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville, West Virginia and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in […]
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
Grotto at Coonskin Park
Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
Flood watches and wind advisories due to Ian’s remnants
(WOWK) — As of late Friday night, rainfall was moving from the eastern side of West Virginia toward the western side as well as toward Ohio and Kentucky. You can watch a late night stream of the VIPIR Real Time Radar right here. Flood watches are in effect for the chance of too much rain […]
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash
AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
