ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
HURRICANE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
Ironton Tribune

Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Karnes
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Virginia City#Politics Local#Hulu#Huntington City Council#Catholics
wvexplorer.com

Grotto at Coonskin Park

Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash

AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy