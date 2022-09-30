Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Structure of the TnsB transposase-DNA complex of type V-K CRISPR-associated transposon
CRISPR-associated transposons (CASTs) are mobile genetic elements that co-opted CRISPR-Cas systems for RNA-guided transposition. Here we present the 2.4"‰Ã… cryo-EM structure of the Scytonema hofmannii (sh) TnsB transposase from Type V-K CAST, bound to the strand transfer DNA. The strand transfer complex displays an intertwined pseudo-symmetrical architecture. Two protomers involved in strand transfer display a catalytically competent active site composed by DDE residues, while other two, which play a key structural role, show active sites where the catalytic residues are not properly positioned for phosphodiester hydrolysis. Transposon end recognition is accomplished by the NTD1/2 helical domains. A singular in trans association of NTD1 domains of the catalytically competent subunits with the inactive DDE domains reinforces the assembly. Collectively, the structural features suggest that catalysis is coupled to protein-DNA assembly to secure proper DNA integration. DNA binding residue mutants reveal that lack of specificity decreases activity, but it could increase transposition in some cases. Our structure sheds light on the strand transfer reaction of DDE transposases and offers new insights into CAST transposition.
Nature.com
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
Nature.com
Chip-scale high-peak-power semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser
Compact lasers capable of producing kilowatt class peak power are highly desirable for applications in various fields, including laser remote sensing, laser micromachining, and biomedical photonics. In this paper, we propose a high-peak-power chip-scale semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser in which two cavities are optically coupled at the solid-state laser gain medium. The first cavity is for the intra-pumping of ytterbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Yb:YAG) with an electrically driven indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) quantum well, and the second cavity consists of Yb:YAG and chromium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Cr:YAG) for passive Q-switching. The proposed laser produces pulses as short as 450"‰ps, and an estimated peak power of 57.0"‰kW with a laser chip dimension of 1"‰mm3. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first monolithic integration of semiconductor and solid-state laser gain mediums to realize a compact high-peak-power laser.
Nature.com
Challenges of secondary finding disclosure in genomic medicine in rare diseases: A nation-wide survey of Japanese facilities outsourcing comprehensive genetic testing
Comprehensive genome analysis may reveal secondary findings (SFs) including pathogenic variants of genes other than those originally targeted. Comprehensive genetic analysis of rare diseases is generally performed as research in Japan. Therefore, the status and difficulties in SF disclosure remain unclear. To obtain information for the appropriate disclosure of SFs in rare diseases, we conducted a survey on how SFs are handled in clinical practice by facilities that outsource comprehensive genetic testing to other facilities. The response rate was 66.7% (40/60). Among the responding facilities, 55% had a policy of disclosing SFs with clinical utility and considered targeting actionable SFs with high penetrance. These facilities had difficulties in determining the disclosure targets (51%) and in genetic counseling (38%). Improving genetic literacy, establishment of surveillance systems, and providing insurance coverage for medical care to unaffected carriers were commonly cited as solutions to these difficulties. A comparison of the willingness to disclose SFs between overseas and in Japan showed more reluctance in Japan (86% vs. 65% for actionable SFs and 62% vs. 16% for non-actionable SFs). The group with difficulty in determining disclosure targets was significantly more likely to discuss this at conferences with other facilities and to refer guidelines. This suggests that the group with difficulties was unable to make decisions solely at their own facility and sought collaboration with other facilities. These findings suggest the necessity for a system that allows consultation with experts across facilities and guidelines that set forth policies for determining SFs.
3printr.com
BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing
BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
Nature.com
Wien effect in interfacial water dissociation through proton-permeable graphene electrodes
Strong electric fields can accelerate molecular dissociation reactions. The phenomenon known as the Wien effect was previously observed using high-voltage electrolysis cells that produced fields of about 107 V mâˆ’1, sufficient to accelerate the dissociation of weakly bound molecules (e.g., organics and weak electrolytes). The observation of the Wien effect for the common case of water dissociation (H2O \(\leftrightarrows\) H+"‰+"‰OHâˆ’) has remained elusive. Here we study the dissociation of interfacial water adjacent to proton-permeable graphene electrodes and observe strong acceleration of the reaction in fields reaching above 108"‰V"‰mâˆ’1. The use of graphene electrodes allows measuring the proton currents arising exclusively from the dissociation of interfacial water, while the electric field driving the reaction is monitored through the carrier density induced in graphene by the same field. The observed exponential increase in proton currents is in quantitative agreement with Onsager's theory. Our results also demonstrate that graphene electrodes can be valuable for the investigation of various interfacial phenomena involving proton transport.
Nature.com
Cell-free protein crystallization for nanocrystal structure determination
In-cell protein crystallization (ICPC) has been investigated as a technique to support the advancement of structural biology because it does not require protein purification and a complicated crystallization process. However, only a few protein structures have been reported because these crystals formed incidentally in living cells and are insufficient in size and quality for structure analysis. Here, we have developed a cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method, which involves direct protein crystallization using cell-free protein synthesis. We have succeeded in crystallization and structure determination of nano-sized polyhedra crystal (PhC) at a high resolution of 1.80Â Ã…. Furthermore, nanocrystals were synthesized at a reaction scale of only 20 Î¼L using the dialysis method, enabling structural analysis at a resolution of 1.95Â Ã…. To further demonstrate the potential of CFPC, we attempted to determine the structure of crystalline inclusion protein A (CipA), whose structure had not yet been determined. We added chemical reagents as a twinning inhibitor to the CFPC solution, which enabled us to determine the structure of CipA at 2.11Â Ã… resolution. This technology greatly expands the high-throughput structure determination method of unstable, low-yield, fusion, and substrate-biding proteins that have been difficult to analyze with conventional methods.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Emergent anisotropy in the Fulde"“Ferrell"“Larkin"“Ovchinnikov state
Exotic superconductivity is formed by unconventional electron pairing and exhibits various unique properties that cannot be explained by the basic theory. The Fulde"“Ferrell"“Larkin"“Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state is known as an exotic superconducting state in that the electron pairs have a finite center-of-mass momentum leading to a spatially modulated pattern of superconductivity. The spatial modulation endows the FFLO state with emergent anisotropy. However, the anisotropy has never been experimentally verified despite numerous efforts over the years. Here, we report detection of anisotropic acoustic responses depending on the sound propagation direction appearing above the Pauli limit. This anisotropy reveals that the two-dimensional FFLO state has a center-of-mass momentum parallel to the nesting vector on the Fermi surface. The present findings will facilitate our understanding of not only superconductivity in solids but also exotic pairings of various particles.
Nature.com
Uniformly aligned flexible magnetic films from bacterial nanocelluloses for fast actuating optical materials
Naturally derived biopolymers have attracted great interest to construct photonic materials with multi-scale ordering, adaptive birefringence, chiral organization, actuation and robustness. Nevertheless, traditional processing commonly results in non-uniform organization across large-scale areas. Here, we report magnetically steerable uniform biophotonic organization of cellulose nanocrystals decorated with superparamagnetic nanoparticles with strong magnetic susceptibility, enabling transformation from helicoidal cholesteric (chiral nematic) to uniaxial nematic phase with near-perfect orientation order parameter of 0.98 across large areas. We demonstrate that magnetically triggered high shearing rate of circular flow exceeds those for conventional evaporation-based assembly by two orders of magnitude. This high rate shearing facilitates unconventional unidirectional orientation of nanocrystals along gradient magnetic field and untwisting helical organization. These translucent magnetic films are flexible, robust, and possess anisotropic birefringence and light scattering combined with relatively high optical transparency reaching 75%. Enhanced mechanical robustness and uniform organization facilitate fast, multimodal, and repeatable actuation in response to magnetic field, humidity variation, and light illumination.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
Nature.com
Leveraging network structure in nonlinear control
Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last twenty years, dynamic modeling of biomolecular networks has exploded in popularity. Many of the classical tools for understanding dynamical systems are unwieldy in the highly nonlinear, poorly constrained, high-dimensional systems that often arise from these modeling efforts. Understanding complex biological systems is greatly facilitated by purpose-built methods that leverage common features of such models, such as local monotonicity, interaction graph sparsity, and sigmoidal kinetics. Here, we review methods for controlling the systems of ordinary differential equations used to model biomolecular networks. We focus on methods that make use of the structure of the network of interactions to help inform, which variables to target for control, and highlight the computational and experimental advantages of such approaches. We also discuss the importance of nonperturbative methods in biomedical and experimental molecular biology applications, where finely tuned interventions can be difficult to implement. It is well known that feedback loops, and positive feedback loops in particular, play a major determining role in the dynamics of biomolecular networks. In many of the methods we cover here, control over system trajectories is realized by overriding the behavior of key feedback loops.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Nature.com
Protist impacts on marine cyanovirocell metabolism
The fate of oceanic carbon and nutrients depends on interactions between viruses, prokaryotes, and unicellular eukaryotes (protists) in a highly interconnected planktonic food web. To date, few controlled mechanistic studies of these interactions exist, and where they do, they are largely pairwise, focusing either on viral infection (i.e., virocells) or protist predation. Here we studied population-level responses of Synechococcus cyanobacterial virocells (i.e., cyanovirocells) to the protist Oxyrrhis marina using transcriptomics, endo- and exo-metabolomics, photosynthetic efficiency measurements, and microscopy. Protist presence had no measurable impact on Synechococcus transcripts or endometabolites. The cyanovirocells alone had a smaller intracellular transcriptional and metabolic response than cyanovirocells co-cultured with protists, displaying known patterns of virus-mediated metabolic reprogramming while releasing diverse exometabolites during infection. When protists were added, several exometabolites disappeared, suggesting microbial consumption. In addition, the intracellular cyanovirocell impact was largest, with 4.5- and 10-fold more host transcripts and endometabolites, respectively, responding to protists, especially those involved in resource and energy production. Physiologically, photosynthetic efficiency also increased, and together with the transcriptomics and metabolomics findings suggest that cyanovirocell metabolic demand is highest when protists are present. These data illustrate cyanovirocell responses to protist presence that are not yet considered when linking microbial physiology to global-scale biogeochemical processes.
Nature.com
Self-organization of an inhomogeneous memristive hardware for sequence learning
Learning is a fundamental componentÂ of creating intelligent machines. Biological intelligence orchestrates synaptic and neuronal learning at multiple time scales to self-organize populations of neurons for solving complex tasks. Inspired by this, we design and experimentally demonstrate an adaptive hardware architecture Memristive Self-organizing Spiking Recurrent Neural NetworkÂ (MEMSORN). MEMSORN incorporates resistive memory (RRAM) in its synapses and neurons which configure their state based on Hebbian and Homeostatic plasticity respectively. For the first time, we derive these plasticity rules directly from the statistical measurements of our fabricated RRAM-based neurons and synapses. These "technologically plausible" learning rules exploit the intrinsic variability of the devices and improve the accuracy of the network on a sequence learning task by 30%. Finally, we compare the performance of MEMSORN to a fully-randomly-set-up spikingÂ recurrent network on the same task, showing that self-organization improves the accuracy by more than 15%. This work demonstrates the importance of the device-circuit-algorithm co-design approach for implementing brain-inspired computing hardware.
Nature.com
Rapid complete reconfiguration induced actual active species for industrial hydrogen evolution reaction
Rational regulation of electrochemical reconfiguration and exploration of activity origin are important foundations for realizing the optimization of electrocatalyst activity, but rather challenging. Herein, we potentially develop a rapid complete reconfiguration strategy for the heterostructures of CoC2O4 coated by MXene nanosheets (CoC2O4@MXene) during the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) process. The self-assembled CoC2O4@MXene nanotubular structure has high electronic accessibility and abundant electrolyte diffusion channels, which favor the rapid complete reconfiguration. Such rapid reconfiguration creates new actual catalytic active species of Co(OH)2 transformed from CoC2O4, which is coupled with MXene to facilitate charge transfer and decrease the free energy of the Volmer step toward fast HER kinetics. The reconfigured components require low overpotentials of 28 and 216"‰mV at 10 and 1000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in alkaline conditions and decent activity and stability in natural seawater. This work gives new insights for understanding the actual active species formation during HER and opens up a new way toward high-performance electrocatalysts.
