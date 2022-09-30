Read full article on original website
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is reminding residents to not keep valuables in their vehicle after a smash and grab was reported Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the reported theft at Foster-Arend Park in northeast Rochester. A woman at the park told police she parked her vehicle around 6 p.m. and returned shortly before 8 p.m. to find a window in her vehicle smashed out and her purse missing.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a “popping” sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
Rochester Man Accused of Violating Probation Arrested for Fleeing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a man scheduled to appear in court for a probation violation was arrested after attempting to flee police early Thursday morning. 27-year-old Cody Ambrose of Rochester is being referred to the Olmsted County Attorney on charges of fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing an...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
Kicked Lockers Apparently Mistaken For Gunshots at Waseca School
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a large law enforcement response to a school building in Waseca this morning due to a report of gunshots at the facility. The Waseca Police Department says the report o possible gunfire came from the third floor of the Waseca Public Schools Central Building around 11 AM. Soon after their arrival, the responding police officers were told that a "student behavioral issue" was the likely source of the loud noises that were originally thought to be gunshots. Reports indicate the student was kicking lockers.
Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting
Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Note Found At Rochester School Threatens School Shooting
I can't really describe what it is like to work in media and news when you are a parent, but the last few days have not been fun. Last week, I was in a meeting when I heard tons of sirens just after 10 am and knew something horrible was happening. When I heard a co-worker say, "There is a report of an active shooter at Lourdes", and you start seeing texts from your kids, it is really hard to talk on-air in a calm and collected way. Today, another note was sent regarding a school threat at Century High School and my heart is sinking as I'm typing this, because my kids are there...right now.
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
