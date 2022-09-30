Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
ringsidenews.com
Mae Young Gave Kurt Angle Explicit Instructions Before Famous Segment
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
ringsidenews.com
Buff Bagwell Crosses Huge Sobriety Milestone
Buff Bagwell made a name for himself in WCW, where he found moderate success as part of the mid-card scene. He eventually made his way to WWE, where he never found much success. He also crossed a huge milestone recently. WWE also has a policy of helping former talent go...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Was Mercilessly Ribbed Backstage After Ridiculous Stunner Sell-Job
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Ric Flair also discussed Steve Austin’s rise to the top recently.
ringsidenews.com
Colt Cabana Jokes About CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in pure disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. CM Punk fired shots at Colt Cabana for being jealous of him. He also mentioned that Cabana agreed not...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
ringsidenews.com
Title Change Plans Were Nixed For Kenny Omega vs Andrade El Idolo Match
Andrade El Idolo made a name for himself working in CMLL in Mexico as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. He then honed his craft in WWE and eventually made his way to AEW. Lucha Libre promotion AAA also figured out that having Kenny Omega win against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania was the better decision.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Spears Seemingly Says ‘Goodbye’ To AEW
Andrade El Idolo has been teasing that he is quitting AEW, as was seen over the weekend. Given that Tony Khan has declared that he is not issuing releases, that appears to be more of an angle than a true departure. Another AEW celebrity has hinted that he’s leaving.
ringsidenews.com
US Title Match & More Added To Season Premier Of WWE Raw Next Week
Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali in a great match tonight on Raw. The Almighty was jumped by Seth Rollins after the match. The Visionary laid out Lashley with a curb stomp. The two will met on Raw next week. WWE backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick...
ringsidenews.com
NXT Stars Wrestle During WWE Main Event Tapings
WWE taped several matches for their hour-long Main Event show before Raw tonight. The company brought in a popular trio from NXT to wrestle during the tapings. The article contains spoilers so proceed with caution. NXT stars Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made their main roster debut during...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Blasted For Having No Charisma During AEW Promo
Paige had absolutely no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. She remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back in July after...
ringsidenews.com
Spoilers On WWE’s Plan For RAW Tonight
WWE has another episode of RAW in the pipeline. With Triple H in charge, only time will tell what they have planned. This article should give you a good idea, so consider this your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported WWE’s early plans for RAW behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears...
