Texas cities among most & least expensive for household bills in 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it involves your price of dwelling, paying household bills is without doubt one of the key elements that you would be able to’t skip out on, particularly since working water and electrical energy are a necessity. A current report from Doxo dove into the...
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma misplaced the equal of practically 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state knowledge present. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss extra acutely. Hospitals are higher capable of supply greater wages and hiring bonuses as a result of most of their income is from non-public pay and Medicare, not like nursing properties, which rely predominantly on Medicaid — the bottom paying of the three.
Candidates for Texas Governor Evaluate Their Debate Performances – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Days after the one gubernatorial debate in Edinburg within the Rio Grande Valley, the candidates for Texas governor have been on the highway attempting to get Texans to the polls and evaluating their efficiency with three weeks till early voting begins. Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is specializing in...
Rochelle Garza faces Ken Paxton in Texas AG race
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a current night at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage middle, the place greater than a thousand locals got here for a barbecue dinner and to quench their curiosity concerning the Democratic candidate for Texas lawyer common.
November election: Black Voters Matter stops in Texas
DALLAS — Time is winding right down to the November common election. That means it is crunch time for group like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” mentioned Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
Cryptocurrency mining gives some rural Texas counties an economic boost
Sign up for The Brief, our every day publication that retains readers up to the mark on probably the most important Texas news. Jacob Rodriguez was driving a John Deere tractor in a West Texas cotton discipline when he acquired a cellphone name that might change his life. “I was...
Texas names school safety chief four months after Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to the mark on probably the most important Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed former U.S. Secret Service agent John P. Scott because the Texas Education Agency’s first chief of school safety and safety, a place the governor created in response to the Uvalde mass school shooting that left 19 college students and two academics lifeless.
A fact check of the Texas gubernatorial debate
Sign up for The Brief, our every day publication that retains readers on top of things on the most important Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s looking for a 3rd time period, and Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat attempting to unseat him in November, confronted off of their solely scheduled debate Friday night time and sparred over the main points in the race, from immigration to gun insurance policies to the reliability of Texas’ energy grid since a February 2021 winter storm left hundreds of thousands with out energy or warmth for days.
John Scott named TEA’s new chief of school safety and security
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced Monday the new chief of school safety and security throughout the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant particular agent in cost of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott began his new...
Florida Cities Crushed by Ian Face Highest Borrowing Costs in Decade
Florida cities seeking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian can be financing their efforts throughout the worst surroundings for municipal borrowing in greater than a decade. Washed-out roads and bridges are solely essentially the most obvious examples of pressing infrastructure repairs that the state and its localities are...
Beto O’Rourke says Greg Abbott declined an audience for debate
Sign up for The Brief, our day by day publication that retains readers in control on probably the most important Texas news. Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters through the candidates’ first and solely gubernatorial debate by not permitting a studio audience to view the occasion.
Polls: Oklahoma governor race tightens | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a straightforward victory within the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
Inflation driving Oklahoma’s political policy debates
Rachel Franklin lunged toward the gas pump she had left unattended when she saw the price climb past $40, an amount she never came close to a year ago when filling up her 2013 Toyota Corolla. After an electricity bill this month that was $25 higher than the month before, and a recent trip to the grocery store that ran her more than $175, filling her car tank was something she just couldn’t afford.
Oklahoma reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths
- Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state’s total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,196,529.>> COVID-19 Testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in OklahomaAccording to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 464.The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in early March that it would release COVID-19 situation updates every Thursday instead of daily. State health officials said they made the change as Oklahoma moves toward the endemic phase of the pandemic.The state’s total provisional death count, according to the CDC/NCHS, stands at 16,906. Health officials reported that there are 7,580 active cases and that the recent three-day average hospitalizations stand at 216. Officials also reported that there are 20 pediatric hospitalizations.>> COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variantThe health department changed the way it reports COVID-19 deaths in an effort to show a “more timely” picture of the disease’s impact in Oklahoma. OSDH officials include the provisional death count provided by CDC/NCHS in the daily updates.According to the CDC, provisional death counts deliver the most complete and accurate picture of lives lost to COVID-19. They are based on death certificates, which are the most reliable source of data and contain information not available anywhere else, including comorbid conditions, race and ethnicity and place of death. Learn more about provisional death counts here.Get the details from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oath Keepers trial: Live coverage and latest updates, October 3
As a part of the Oath Keepers’ preparation to interrupt the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, they stashed weapons, ammunition and hand grenades in a Comfort Inn in Arlington County, Va., the day earlier than, as a “Quick Reaction Force” to be summoned as wanted, federal prosecutor Jeffrey S. Nestler mentioned.
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
Hurricane Ian death roll rises, states assess damage
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and a whole lot of 1000’s of individuals with out energy in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officers vowed Sunday to unleash a large quantity of federal catastrophe help as crews scrambled to rescue folks stranded by the storm.
Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
Local Santa Barbara Company Castro’s send supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Local Santa Barbara firm chain Castro Cleaning & Restoration and Castro Disaster Recovery Rentals sends help to southwest Florida amid Hurricane Ian. Owned and operated by Juan Castro, the Castro enterprise despatched six giant turbines headed for inns and colleges in Florida forward of the storm.
Virginia Beach woman among Red Cross volunteers deployed to assist in hurricane-stricken Florida
NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of individuals are reportedly useless, after Hurricane Ian introduced catastrophic injury in Florida. Emergency responders from Hampton Roads have been unrelenting in their efforts to assist with the aftermath. In addition to native rescuers with Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) conducting search operations and helping...
