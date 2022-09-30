Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Doesn’t Have Any Problems With CM Punk & The Elite Despite Backstage Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
ringsidenews.com
Max Dupri Now Listed As ‘LA Knight’ On WWE’s Internal Roster
Vince McMahon decided to switch up LA Knight’s name when he was called up to the WWE main roster. Now, it seems that Max Dupri is no more. As we previously reported, Durpri exited his stable, Maximum Male Models, on SmackDown last week. Now, it looks like he’s going through an entire transformation.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Blasted For Having No Charisma During AEW Promo
Paige had absolutely no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. She remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back in July after...
ringsidenews.com
Live WWE Raw Results, Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For October 3, 2022
Coming to you live on Monday Night is WWE Raw and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. We’re one week away from October 8th’s Extreme Rules event, and the red brand has a big night ahead!. These are Live results, so keep refreshing throughout the...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Viewership Falls Under 500k After Grand Slam Special
AEW brought a taped Rampage for fans last week, but they had a decent card. Despite the packed episode, they still had to deal with a Friday night at 10:00 PM time slot. Wrestlenomics reports that the September 30th episode of AEW Rampage brought an overnight average of 472,000 viewers, with a .16 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Another Insane QR Code Tease During Raw This Week
WWE have been dropping QR code teases for a while now. Fan believe the company is hyping up the return of Bray Wyatt. WWE dropped another White Rabbit Easter Egg tease during Raw tonight. The QR code tease appeared during Candice LeRae’s backstage segment with Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had No Plans Of Making Cody Rhodes The WWE Champion
Cody Rhodes became one of the mainstays of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself. The American Nightmare was on a roll since his return, but has not been seen since Hell In A Cell due to a torn pectoral muscle. He underwent surgery for the same and will be out of action for a long time.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Implies Top WWE Executive Is ‘Two-Faced’
When Tony Khan made an appearance on Barstool Sports, the president of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, mistook him for current WWE co-CEO Nick Khan, with whom Portnoy has a strenuous relationship. Of course, there are a lot of interesting comparisons that can be made there. The New York Business Journal...
ringsidenews.com
NXT Stars Wrestle During WWE Main Event Tapings
WWE taped several matches for their hour-long Main Event show before Raw tonight. The company brought in a popular trio from NXT to wrestle during the tapings. The article contains spoilers so proceed with caution. NXT stars Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made their main roster debut during...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl Again After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Seth Rollins’ time in promotions such as Ring Of Honor helped him improve himself before making his way to WWE. Rollins’ current obnoxious heel character never fails to annoy fans. Rollins also made an interesting claim about Matt Riddle recently. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been in...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Supports Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms About Pro Wresting Industry
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and talked about talents in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. Recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that he is not...
ringsidenews.com
Contract Signing Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW
Bayley finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, after over a year away due to injury. They are known as Damage CTRL and have already made their mark in WWE. Ahead of their ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, Bianca Belair and...
Comments / 0