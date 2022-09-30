Read full article on original website
Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies
DALLAS — It was one week in the past when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his residence when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the household held a balloon launch with the help of No More Violence, a corporation that helps homicide victims’ households.
Dallas, Texas: Chemirmir to go on trial for death of Mary Brooks
DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was discovered useless on the ground of her Dallas-area condominium, grocery baggage from a buying journey nonetheless on her countertop, authorities determined the 87-year-old had died of pure causes. Even after her household found jewellery was lacking — together with a coral necklace she...
Off-duty Dallas officer shares dash cam video of fiery rescue
DALLAS, Texas — The normal drive dwelling from work for Henry Vargas turned out to be any however. on Sept. 28. Vargas is an officer for the Dallas County District Hospital Police Department. When the off-duty officer headed dwelling final Tuesday on Interstate 30, Vargas got here throughout the...
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
FBI Dallas launches new campaign to raise hate crime awareness
DALLAS — Across the nation hate crimes are on the rise, together with in North Texas. The FBI and the Dallas mayor introduced Monday, Oct. 3, as FBI Hate Crime Awareness Day. The metropolis and the FBI are urging folks by means of the campaign to come ahead in...
Midlothian ISD: Threat reported at Midlothian High School
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students have been positioned in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a menace was reported to campus administration, the district introduced. Midlothian Independent School District stated there was no energetic menace and the employees “acted immediately” to maintain college students secure...
November election: Black Voters Matter stops in Texas
DALLAS — Time is winding right down to the November common election. That means it is crunch time for group like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” mentioned Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
Rochelle Garza faces Ken Paxton in Texas AG race
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a current night at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage middle, the place greater than a thousand locals got here for a barbecue dinner and to quench their curiosity concerning the Democratic candidate for Texas lawyer common.
Recap of Dallas’ Inaugural TX Trans Pride Event
DALLAS — “Spread love, not hate.”. Those phrases got here from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her present within the Rose Room at Dallas’ Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, together with Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
CFB Twitter Drags No. 18 Oklahoma’s Shocking Performance in Blowout Upset Loss To TCU | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners were obliterated 55-24 by the unranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed seven of 16 passes for 126 yards before exiting the game in the second quarter after taking an illegal hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected from the game.
