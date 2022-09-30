Read full article on original website
Related
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.・
The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...
When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Dog rescued from 50m deep mining hole near St Ives
A pet dog has been successfully rescued 26 hours after falling down a 50m (164ft) mining hole. Suka the terrier went missing on Sunday afternoon during a walk at Cripplesease near St Ives. Volunteer mine explorers and recovery experts the Carbis Bay Crew brought her up unharmed on Monday afternoon.
BBC
Brother of Grace Millane running London Marathon
The brother of murdered backpacker Grace Millane is running the London Marathon in memory of their late father. Michael Millane said he would feel "very emotional" running for the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity. His sister was killed by a man she met in New Zealand in December 2018. Their...
U.K.・
Calls for This Morning to axe Phil and Holly over Queen's funeral after petition reaches 35,000 signatures
Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as hosts of This Morning. The TV presenters were widely criticised after they appeared to skip the huge queue to visit the Queen's coffin which was lying in state at Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September) - though they have since denied that this is what actually happened.
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
IN THIS ARTICLE
MCC clutching its pearls over moribund Eton v Harrow and Varsity matches | Emma John
The argument over whether to keep hosting the fixtures reflects a fear of change, social progress and lost privileges
rsvplive.ie
RTÉ viewers hit out at Ireland's Fittest Family as show returns with twist
RTÉ viewers have hit out at the constant shouting on Ireland's Fittest Family last night. The much loved reality show has returned for an incredible 10th season, but fans at home were quick to comment on something that was annoying them. They asked the four coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna...
BBC
Nottinghamshire doctor completes 'record' UK triathlon challenge
A junior doctor believes she has set a new world record after completing a "bonkers" UK-wide triathlon. Meg Pragnell, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, climbed the Three Peaks, swam England, Wales and Scotland's largest lakes and cycled between the three locations. Dr Pragnell, who works in Derby, said the challenge had...
thebrag.com
Australians left devastated after ultra cheap flight is cancelled
Australians who got their hands on very cheap Etihad Airways tickets to Europe have been left devastated after the flight was cancelled. Popular travel booking website SkyScanner listed tickets from Sydney to Berlin in July for $336 last week. A handful of Aussies managed to snag the tickets before they were removed from the website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car
A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands. The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Nottingham Cathedral restoration awarded £800,000 Lottery grant
A city cathedral designed by one of Victorian Britain's best-known architects is to be restored, thanks to a Lottery Heritage Fund grant. Nottingham Cathedral was designed by Augustus Pugin, who also worked on the design of the House of Commons. The cathedral's trustees said they had been awarded an initial...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Iceland supermarket 'walking away' from planned Londonderry store
Supermarket chain Iceland has scrapped plans to open a new Londonderry store over planning process delays. The retailer said it had hoped to open a third store in the Crescent Link area of the city. Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, told BBC Radio Four's Any Questions they were now...
BBC
Wiltshire Police get new kit to tackle hare coursing problem
As autumn arrives, a new season begins in Wiltshire for the illegal blood sport of hare coursing. Its origins go back centuries, but nowadays it involves gangs with dogs and 4x4s chasing down hares across farmland, leaving a wake of criminal damage, intimidation and violence. The chases are often streamed...
BBC
The Beatles: Rare images of early Cavern Club gigs found
Rare photos of The Beatles performing in their early days at Liverpool's Cavern Club have been discovered. The images were taken in 1961, a year before their debut single Love Me Do was released. The photos show Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon singing, with George Harrison on guitar and...
Red squirrel trapped in Greggs shop is captured and released back into woods
A Greggs store in Perthshire has been closed after a red squirrel was trapped inside.The creature was discovered in the Atholl Road branch in Pitlochry on Saturday.It was captured and freed into the nearby Faskally woods on Tuesday evening.Greggs took to social media to share the news with followers, joking there had been a “new starter” in the Pitlochry branch.In a tweet, the bakery chain said: “Friendly locals offered their help to lure the Greggs Squirrel out.“But ultimately, if you were having a tasty sleepover in Greggs, would you leave? No, of course not.“After giving us the run around, we...
BBC
Suffolk hit by third case of bird flu in a week
A third case of bird flu has been identified in west Suffolk in a week. Suffolk Trading Standards said the latest case was found in Fakenham Magna, near Honington, on Thursday. It said it was a back yard flock of 159 chickens, geese, guineafowl and ducks, near a commercial premises...
Comments / 0