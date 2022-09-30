Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
JEFFREY PAUL MERRIMAN, 44
Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side. The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978 in Indiana, PA. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of...
wdadradio.com
IUP MOVES INTO DIVISION II TOP TEN
The IUP Crimson Hawks jumped into the top ten of the AP Top 25 Division II poll after Saturday’s win over then-number 6 Slippery Rock. IUP is ranked 8th in the nation. The AFCA coaches poll will be released today. Slippery Rock dropped 16 slots to number 25. The...
wdadradio.com
WILLIAM “BILL” EDWARD WEISS, 72
William “Bill” Edward Weiss, 72, was born on July 3rd, 1950, to the late Arthur and Edna Weiss. William passed away on October 3rd, 2022, at his home in Shelocta. William loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, watching steelers football, and spending time in his garage.
wdadradio.com
TORTORELLA: CAL U. IS FORMIDABLE
IUP coach Paul Tortorella said last night that he was proud of his Crimson Hawks football team for holding its composure for the entire sixty minutes Saturday against Slippery Rock. He told Jack Benedict on Hawk Talk from the Hilton Garden Inn on U92 and Renda Digital TV that IUP put together a solid effort in all three phases of the game…offense, defense, and special teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
PSP RELEASES HOMECOMING WEEKEND ENFORCEMENT DATA
State police have released their report of their Homecoming Weekend detail. Troopers from across Troop A were called in to assist IUP and Indiana Borough Police over Homecoming weekend, which started last Thursday night and went through yesterday. During that time, Troopers made 30 arrests, with most of the arrests related to underage drinking, with 9 arrests made. That was followed by four arrests each for drug possession, firearms violations and possession with intent to deliver. As far as traffic incidents went, Police made 78 traffic stops, issued 48 traffic citations and 18 written warnings. State police also investigated one crash in White Township.
wdadradio.com
SEWARD BOY TO HAVE WISH GRANTED BY TAKING PART IN PARADE
During today’s homecoming parade, there was a special guest who had one of his wishes granted by the University. Near the start of today’s parade, there will be a special car with 8-year-old Ethan Summers from Seward. The university will be recognizing him as the “crimson king” today. I-ACT and IUP media representative Michelle Fryling said that Summers is having a wish granted today because he was not able to celebrate his 8th birthday due to some health issues.
wdadradio.com
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
wdadradio.com
IUP ISSUES UPDATE, APOLOGY CONCERNING SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS REPORTED LAST WEEK
IUP has released more information concerning a threat that was investigated early last week into a social media threat. In a letter sent to the university community, officials say that news of the threat first arrived on a social media platform late on Monday, September 26th that warned of violence. The initial post did not include a location, but a follow up post had just the words “Jane Leonard Hall” in it. Students who saw the threat went to the University Police department with concerns that the two posts were related. IUP Police then consulted with other law enforcement agencies and created and launched a response plan that included increased patrols through Jane Leonard Hall and a thorough search before classes started, along with searches of Leonard Hall and other buildings throughout the day. Also, a notification went out to the social media company about the need to identify the people posting the initial and follow up messages. IUP will also pursue all legal avenues concerning the people who made the post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdadradio.com
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
wdadradio.com
SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A Blairsville man is due in court today for five hearings, many of them are sentencing hearings. 34-year-old Brian Alan Kutsch will be in court this morning for various charges in different incidents. In two cases, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, charges that he pleaded guilty to in August. The charges stemmed from cases in March of this year and August of last year. In another case, he was charged with retail theft for an incident in April of this year, and he pleaded guilty there too. He is also due before the court today for charges of DUI and summary traffic offenses from October of last year. He will also have a probation revocation hearing connected with a case in January of last year, where he was sentenced to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Comments / 0