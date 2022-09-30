Read full article on original website
Related
Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation
NBC News’ Sam Brock is with the International Association of Firefighters as they search through Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Rescuers are seeing mere frames of homes left behind, unrecognizable lots full of rubble, and unstable structures.Oct. 3, 2022.
NBC News
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches 100 across Florida and South Carolina
The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 100 across areas of Florida and South Carolina. FEMA and first responders are going door to door in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., to see if anyone needs rescuing or was left behind in the damage.Oct. 3, 2022.
Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forced many in Florida to evacuate on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch is with one couple as they travel back to their synagogue on Sanibel Island, hoping to survey the damage and bring the Torahs back to the mainland.Oct. 3, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid
The island community of St. James City, Florida has been largely cut off from the outside world since Hurricane Ian hit. Communications are limited, and the bridge to the mainland is gone. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders talks to residents and reports on the effort to restore cell phone towers.Oct. 3, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County
As the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida, officials in Lee County are facing a number of questions on whether they enacted evacuation orders fast enough. Oct. 3, 2022.
NBC News
Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County over delayed evacuations
Hurricane Ian's death toll reached 100 Monday as Florida's top emergency administrator pushed back against growing criticism of Lee County officials who were accused of being slow to evacuate low-lying communities. The latest count was 96 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina. Lee County, Florida, where officials didn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
Puerto Ricans ‘frustrated at lackluster’ federal response to damage a month after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden announced $60 millions dollars in infrastructure funding for storm preparedness in Puerto Rico today. The island is still reeling from Hurricanes Maria and Fiona, with estimates for storm damage extending into the billions.Oct. 3, 2022.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 100 ahead of Biden’s visit to Florida
As President Biden prepares to visit Florida on Wednesday, search and rescue teams are still working through devastated areas looking for survivors after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state’s gulf coast last week. NBC News’ Dasha Burns and Carol Lee break down where the recovery efforts stand across Florida and what to expect from the president’s visit to the hardest hit areas. Oct. 4, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News
Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott
Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
Gov. DeSantis: Pine Island bridge fix to be completed by end of week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 95% of customers statewide have power after Hurricane Ian. DeSantis also said the Florida Department of Transportation deployed more than 130 trucks to begin working on the temporary bridge fix for Pine Island.Oct. 4, 2022.
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Images captured by Nearmap before and after Hurricane Ian show the devastation the powerful storm left behind in Florida.Oct. 1, 2022.
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire scorches 15,000 acres and forces evacuations
A fast-moving Nebraska wildfire that started Sunday afternoon and was "likely human-caused" has scorched an estimated 15,000 acres and forced evacuations, according to Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. The blaze, which officials are calling the Bovee Fire, broke out Sunday afternoon in the Bessey Ranger District of Nebraska National Forest,...
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say
An 8-month-old girl and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person described as armed and dangerous, authorities said. A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday evening.
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response
President Biden is set to travel to Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian but is first going to Puerto Rico as the island deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the U.S. territory two weeks ago. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s trips and how the White House is responding to criticism over its handling of Hurricane Fiona. Oct. 3, 2022.
Biden announces new aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden traveled to hard-hit Puerto Rico to announce $60 million in funding after Hurricane Fiona. Residents tell NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez they “feel helpless” as they wait for power to be fully restored to the island.Oct. 3, 2022.
NBC News
508K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0