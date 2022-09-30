ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
NBC News

Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
NBC News

Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 100 ahead of Biden’s visit to Florida

As President Biden prepares to visit Florida on Wednesday, search and rescue teams are still working through devastated areas looking for survivors after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state’s gulf coast last week. NBC News’ Dasha Burns and Carol Lee break down where the recovery efforts stand across Florida and what to expect from the president’s visit to the hardest hit areas. Oct. 4, 2022.
NBC News

Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
NBC News

Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response

President Biden is set to travel to Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian but is first going to Puerto Rico as the island deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the U.S. territory two weeks ago. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s trips and how the White House is responding to criticism over its handling of Hurricane Fiona. Oct. 3, 2022.
NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

