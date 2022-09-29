The proportion of car occupants killed in crashes who were not wearing a seatbelt has reached the highest level on record, figures show.Some 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt, according to data published by the Department for Transport (DfT).That is up from 23% during the previous 12 months and represents the highest annual percentage in records dating back to 2013, when the figure was just 19%.The AA said the ending of pandemic lockdowns may have partly sparked the rise.Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in...

