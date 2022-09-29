Read full article on original website
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.In a statement, the family of...
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident
Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.The family viewed the footage on...
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Frail pensioner, 89, who caused motorcyclist’s death while doing a U-turn is spared jail after plea of leniency from biker’s heartbroken widow
A pensioner who caused the death of a motorcyclist while making a U-turn in his car has been spared jail after a request for leniency from the biker's widow. William Curtis, 89, said 'I don't want to drive', and appeared tearful as he sat in a wheelchair and used a hearing loop to listen to proceedings at Cambridge Crown Court.
BBC
Renee MacRae: Man found guilty of killing lover and son in 1976
An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976. A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies. The remains of the mother and son have never been found. MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria,...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police officer denies rape charges
A police officer has denied raping a woman while off duty. South Yorkshire constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court. The court heard the alleged assaults took place on 28 November 2021 in South Yorkshire. Mr Horrocks, from...
BBC
Driver, 64, dies after two HGVs crash in Highlands
A 64-year-old man has died in a serious crash involving two HGVs on the A9 in the Highlands. One of the drivers, Alan Jones from Inverness, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Carrbridge, at around 04:15 on Friday. The driver of the other HGV, a 56-year-old...
Police release footage of car in council worker murder probe
Detectives investigating the murder of a council worker have released footage of a vehicle travelling in the area shortly before.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am following reports of concern for a woman at the property.Police are appealing...
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt
The proportion of car occupants killed in crashes who were not wearing a seatbelt has reached the highest level on record, figures show.Some 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt, according to data published by the Department for Transport (DfT).That is up from 23% during the previous 12 months and represents the highest annual percentage in records dating back to 2013, when the figure was just 19%.The AA said the ending of pandemic lockdowns may have partly sparked the rise.Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in...
BBC
Pair accused of terror offences and 5G mast damage set for trial
A man and a woman are set to go on trial accused of terror offences and plotting to destroy a 5G mast. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage between May and June. Mr Reynolds is accused of six counts of possessing material containing...
BBC
Sheffield: Attempted murder arrest after series of crashes
A man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder after a series of crashes injured two members of the public and two special constables. South Yorkshire Police said an armed man left a crashed black BMW on Wednesday night and stole a red Ford S-MAX on Penistone Road in Sheffield.
BBC
Gloucestershire Police investigate fatal two-vehicle crash
Officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash after an 18-year-old man died. Emergency services attended the scene about 23:00 BST after a car crashed with a stationary heavy-goods vehicle parked in a layby on Friday. Police said the incident happened on the A40 Golden Valley bypass, between the A417 and M5...
BBC
CCTV released in Derby PC attempted murder investigation
Detectives investigating the alleged attempted murder of a police officer have released CCTV images of six people they want to trace. PC David Haighton suffered a serious leg injury when he was struck by a car in Derby city centre last month. Derbyshire Police want to trace four men and...
