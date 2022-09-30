Read full article on original website
JEFFREY PAUL MERRIMAN, 44
Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side. The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978 in Indiana, PA. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of...
JAMES L. ANDERCHIN, 79
James L. Anderchin, 79 of Starford, PA., passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of George and Margaret (Hvizdos) Anderchin, born January 11, 1943 in Starford, PA. Jim was a member of St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer and was devoted...
IUP MOVES INTO DIVISION II TOP TEN
The IUP Crimson Hawks jumped into the top ten of the AP Top 25 Division II poll after Saturday’s win over then-number 6 Slippery Rock. IUP is ranked 8th in the nation. The AFCA coaches poll will be released today. Slippery Rock dropped 16 slots to number 25. The...
WILLIAM “BILL” EDWARD WEISS, 72
William “Bill” Edward Weiss, 72, was born on July 3rd, 1950, to the late Arthur and Edna Weiss. William passed away on October 3rd, 2022, at his home in Shelocta. William loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, watching steelers football, and spending time in his garage.
NEW STUDENT ENROLLMENT AT IUP ON THE INCREASE
IUP has announced its finalized enrollment figures for the fall 2022 semester, and there are some reported increases for new student enrollment. According to a news release, IUP reported that there were 1,724 new first-time students for this semester, an increase of 68 students over the fall of 2021, which is just over 4 percent. This is going against the national trends for student enrollment. The National Clearinghouse Student Center reported that college and university enrollment for Fall 2021 was down 6.6 percent from Fall of 2019.
WEEK LONG RESIDENCE CAMP TO RETURN TO CAMP SEPH MACK IN 2024
Camp Seph Mack in Indiana County is getting ready to host a return to summer residence camp in 2024. The camp, located within Yellow Creek State Park, had hosted week long residence camps since 1934, but in 2019, the Laurel Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced that as part of its new master plan, residence camping would end that summer. While weekend camps have been held there, there have been no week-long camp experiences since then.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO CONSIDER REDISTRICTING ORDINANCE ADVERTISEMENT TONIGHT
The topic of redistricting Indiana Borough is on the agenda for tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Meeting. After several months of discussion, the council will look to advertise two ordinances tonight. One ordinance will reduce the number of wards in Indiana from four to two. The other would reduce the size of borough council from 12 to eight. This would be the first step toward final approval for both of these ordinances, as if they are approved tonight for advertisement, they would then be up for final approval at the meeting in November.
CRIMSON HAWKS TAKE DOWN THE ROCK ON HOMECOMING
Duane Brown continued the “superhero” theme from this morning’s Homecoming parade as he led IUP to a 20-12 win over Slippery Rock at George P. Miller Stadium. “The Voice of the Crimson Hawks” Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Mak Sexton went...
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed down a portion of Route 119 South near Wayne Avenue. At 4:47 this morning, Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Borough Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to Wayne Avenue in the Center Township Area near the Route 119 northbound turnoff. Reports from Indiana Fire Officials say that a coal truck went off the Route 119 overpass and landed in the middle of the exit ramps. One person was injured and they have been taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
IUP ISSUES UPDATE, APOLOGY CONCERNING SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS REPORTED LAST WEEK
IUP has released more information concerning a threat that was investigated early last week into a social media threat. In a letter sent to the university community, officials say that news of the threat first arrived on a social media platform late on Monday, September 26th that warned of violence. The initial post did not include a location, but a follow up post had just the words “Jane Leonard Hall” in it. Students who saw the threat went to the University Police department with concerns that the two posts were related. IUP Police then consulted with other law enforcement agencies and created and launched a response plan that included increased patrols through Jane Leonard Hall and a thorough search before classes started, along with searches of Leonard Hall and other buildings throughout the day. Also, a notification went out to the social media company about the need to identify the people posting the initial and follow up messages. IUP will also pursue all legal avenues concerning the people who made the post.
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A Blairsville man is due in court today for five hearings, many of them are sentencing hearings. 34-year-old Brian Alan Kutsch will be in court this morning for various charges in different incidents. In two cases, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, charges that he pleaded guilty to in August. The charges stemmed from cases in March of this year and August of last year. In another case, he was charged with retail theft for an incident in April of this year, and he pleaded guilty there too. He is also due before the court today for charges of DUI and summary traffic offenses from October of last year. He will also have a probation revocation hearing connected with a case in January of last year, where he was sentenced to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
