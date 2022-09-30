ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
AccuWeather

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
The Weather Channel

Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. P​hotos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
AccuWeather

Ian brings 'catastrophic' flooding along South Carolina coast

While Ian had weakened considerably after slamming Florida, the hurricane ushered in catastrophic storm surge that prompted multiple water rescues in areas along the South Carolina coast. As scenes of Hurricane Ian's apocalyptic destruction across Florida continued to unfold, the massive storm took aim at South Carolina's shore. High-water rescue...
People

Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina

Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN.  Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
AccuWeather

Hurricane Ian crashes ashore in South Carolina with 3rd US landfall

Storm surge, high winds and flooding rainfall will continue to pummel the southeastern United States as Ian pushes inland. Ian roared ashore on the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, thrashing the Palmetto State with dangerous storm surge, high winds and flooding rainfall.
CBS News

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
AccuWeather

Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next

About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
BBC

Cyclone Ian batters South Carolina in second US landfall

Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is lashing South Carolina in its second US landfall after carving a swathe of deadly destruction across Florida. Ian returned as a category one hurricane near Georgetown at 14:05 local time (18:05 GMT) on Friday before losing some power as it marched inland. But the danger is...
