Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damage Rising In South Carolina; At Least 21 Die During Storm In Florida
One death has been confirmed as being caused by Ian and 20 more are unconfirmed, a Florida official said. S.C. Governor says "We're not out of the woods yet." Power outages are quickly climbing in South Carolina. Storm surge has washed over a road on Pawleys Island. You can track...
Category 1 Hurricane Ian path, advisory & warnings
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Georgia or the Carolinas, here is what you need to do now
According to the National Hurricane Center, residents of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to be alert as Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall for a second time along the states’ east coasts. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves up...
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. Photos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
As Ian weakens, recovery is underway in the Carolinas and Florida — where more flooding is possible
As Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, pushes rain across the central Appalachians Saturday, people are taking stock of the damage it caused in the Carolinas and especially Florida, where at least 45 have been reported dead in what was one of the most devastating hurricanes in the Sunshine State's history.
Ian brings 'catastrophic' flooding along South Carolina coast
While Ian had weakened considerably after slamming Florida, the hurricane ushered in catastrophic storm surge that prompted multiple water rescues in areas along the South Carolina coast. As scenes of Hurricane Ian's apocalyptic destruction across Florida continued to unfold, the massive storm took aim at South Carolina's shore. High-water rescue...
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN. Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
Hurricane Ian crashes ashore in South Carolina with 3rd US landfall
Storm surge, high winds and flooding rainfall will continue to pummel the southeastern United States as Ian pushes inland. Ian roared ashore on the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, thrashing the Palmetto State with dangerous storm surge, high winds and flooding rainfall.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it barrels toward Carolinas
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made…
Ian is forecast to become a hurricane again before making landfall in S.C.
A day after making landfall in Florida, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but forecasters expect it to become a hurricane again as it approaches the South Carolina coast. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Ian's maximum sustained winds have increased to...
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
Storm makes second landfall as hurricane, now in South Carolina, as the death toll in Florida grows
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian on Friday made its second landfall, this time in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm, even as Florida continues to recover from the devastation of the first landfall. The storm was downgraded to...
Ian returns to hurricane force, set to slam South Carolina next
About 12 hours after losing hurricane status, Ian restrengthened Thursday while just off Florida's Atlantic coast. Here's the latest on the storm's timing and track. Ian, swirling about 40 miles off the northern section of Florida's Atlantic coast, became a hurricane once again late Thursday afternoon, about 12 hours after losing its hurricane status. AccuWeather forecasters had been warning all day of this eventuality -- and of the storm's next anticipated landfall sometime around noon on Friday along the South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian leaves people trapped in Florida, heads to Carolinas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the strongest hurricanes ever...
Cyclone Ian batters South Carolina in second US landfall
Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is lashing South Carolina in its second US landfall after carving a swathe of deadly destruction across Florida. Ian returned as a category one hurricane near Georgetown at 14:05 local time (18:05 GMT) on Friday before losing some power as it marched inland. But the danger is...
Hurricane Ian's Path, Tracker Laid Out as Carolinas Brace for Impact
Ian is a hurricane again. Now the Carolinas are preparing for its second act, expected to be less forceful.
